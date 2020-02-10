Joan Collins asks why Phillip Schofield had to leave while attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party

Home Latest News Joan Collins asks why Phillip Schofield had to leave while attending the...

He is one of the most legendary stars in the film industry with a career of over sixty years.

And Joan Collins, 86, questioned why Phillip Schofield, 57, had to leave when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party with her husband Percy Gibson, 55, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

The actress was being interviewed by Piers Morgan, 54, in Good Morning Britain when she intervened in the recent decision of the veteran host of This Morning to announce that he is gay, and said: "Everyone who knew him knew that he was gay! "

Why? Joan Collins, 86, asked why Phillip Schofield had to leave when he attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

After the awards, Joan appeared on GMB along with Kelly and Sharon Osborne, as well as Pérez Hilton, where they discussed Phil's recent announcement that he is gay.

Joan said: & # 39; That was what I thought (why he felt he had to leave) when I saw him. I thought: "Why do you have to do that?"

& # 39; It seemed that I was living a good life. Everyone who knew him knew he was gay. Why do you want to tell everyone and confess, so to speak?

"It seems a bit strange to make a big pron … announcement."

After Joan made the comments, viewers turned to social networks to express their opinions.

Speaking in his mind: Piers Morgan was interviewing the actress when she intervened in the veteran host's recent decision to announce that he is gay.

Beloved: Joan posed for photos with her husband Percy Gibson upon arrival.

Impressive: Joan radiated glamor in the elegant event, wearing a dark metallic dress

Joan Collins exuded glamor in the elegant event, wearing a dark metallic long-sleeved dress.

The garment featured a V-neckline while Joan added more glamor to her look with black cuffs.

Adding height to his frame with a pair of open heels, Joan also wore a pair of shiny silver earrings.

Posing a storm at the party full of stars, Joan completed her look for the night by combing her dark locks in an updo.

Glamor: the actress put an elegant display on the long-sleeved dress

Glamor: the actress put an elegant display on the long-sleeved dress

Wow: the garment featured a V neckline while Joan added more glamor to her look with transparent black cuffs

At the Oscars, Florence Pugh received her first Oscar nomination for her performance as Amy in the adaptation of Greta Gerwig of Little Women.

The 24-year-old Oxford-born actress faces characters such as Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Margot Robbie for Bombshell and Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell.

The Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce, 72, is also nominated for his first Academy Award for his role as Pope Francis in The Two Popes.

Radiant: adding height to his frame with a pair of open heels, Joan also wore a pair of shiny silver earrings

Full of stars: Joan shared a moment with Sarah Paulson while she was at the party

The Welsh icon Anthony Hopkins, 82, hopes to get his second Oscar for his role as Pope Benedict XVI in the film, for which he is recognized in the category of Best Supporting Actor.

He will fight Brad Pitt (Once upon a time in Hollywood), Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood), Al Pacino, The Irishman and Joe Pesci (The Irishman).

He faces the winner of multiple awards Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Antonio Banderas for Pain & Glory.

Cynthia Erivo is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for the movie Harriet, in which she plays Harriet Tubman, the 19th-century abolitionist and the American icon.

Smile! Sarah and Joan smiled as they posed for a photograph with Leslie Grossman

The 33-year-old Nigerian Cynthia, a native of Stockwell, London, will face the season's favorite Renee Zellweger for Judy, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story.

Cynthia is the only person of color in the lineup of actors who has renewed the fury of #OscarsSoWhite despite four years of efforts to diversify the academy's membership.

While the dark Joker comic film enters the ceremony with 11 major nominations, it is the immersive film of the British First World War of 1917 that has become the film to beat the best film race after winning a great amount of praise in the last five weeks.

Final touches: Joan completed her look with a red manicure and a coordinated lipstick

The category of best director, a controversially masculine affair, is equally difficult to call according to Oscar experts, with an alignment with Sam (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irish), Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

Sam last picked up the best gong director in 2000 for American Beauty. 1917 has received 10 nominations, even in the category of Best Film.

However, a victory for 1917 is far from being an inevitable conclusion, with the social satire of South Korea, Parasite and the sentimental favorite Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, who also seeks the attention of the 8,000 voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Joaquin Phoenix has dominated the awards for best actors for his terrifying representation of an isolated solitaire in Joker, while Renee Zellweger seems to have locked up the best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy.

92nd Annual Academy Awards: Winners

BEST IMAGE

the Irish

Ford vs Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

jester

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER

Incredible: Parasite won four awards, including becoming the first foreign film to win the Best Film, as Bong Joon-ho won the Best Director

Incredible: Parasite won four awards, including becoming the first foreign film to win the Best Film, as Bong Joon-ho won the Best Director

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Small women

Charlize Theron – Bomb

Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Potatoes

BEST SUPPORT ACTRESS

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little women

Margot Robbie – Bomb

Gold: Laura Dern was one of the four protagonists to have swept the awards season by obtaining the Best Supporting Actress

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Potatoes

Al Pacino – The Irish

Joe Pesci – The Irish

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite – WINNER

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irish

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SUIT DESIGN

Jojo Rabbit

jester

Little Women – WINNER

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

the Irish

BEST SOUND MIX

1917 – WINNER

Ad astra

Ford v Ferrari

jester

Once upon a time in Hollywood

BEST SOUND EDITION

Ford V Ferrari – Donald Sylvester

Joker – Alan Robert Murray

1917 – Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate – WINNER

One Upon as Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker – Hildur Gudnadóttir – WINNER

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Making history: Hildur Gudnadóttir was the first woman to win the best original score for Joker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I can't let you throw – Toy Story 4

I'm going to love myself again – Rocketman – WINNER

I'm standing with you – Advance

Towards the unknown – Frozen II

Get up – Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

How to train your dragon: the hidden world

I lost my body

Klaus

Lost link

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (daughter)

Hair Love – WINNER

Kitbull

Memorable sister

BEST SHORT ACTION SHORT FILM

Fraternity

Nefta Football Club

The neighbor's window – WINNER

Saria

A sister

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory – WINNER

Cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honeyland

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

In the absence

Learn to skate in a war zone (if you're a girl) – WINNER

Life reaches me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers Final Game

the Irish

The Lion King

1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy – WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Amazing: Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy (from left to right) are seen accepting the Oscar for the best visual effects of 1917

BEST ORIGINAL DISPLAY

1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once upon a time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han – WINNER

BEST SCREEN ADAPTED

The Irish – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi – WINNER

Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little women – Greta Gerwig

The two potatoes – Anthony McCarten

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea) – WINNER

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling – WINNER

Parasite

Glamorosa: Nancy Haigh (left) and Barbara Ling accept the Production Design Award for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

BEST FILM EDITION

Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker – WINNER

The Irish – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Jinmo Yang

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 – Roger Deakins – WINNER

The Irish – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Once upon a time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING

Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker – WINNER

jester

Judy

1917

Maleficent: lover of evil

Huge trio: Anne Morgan, Kazu Hiro and Vivian Baker, pictured from left to right, won for Best Makeup and Hairstyle for Bombshell

