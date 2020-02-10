Joan Collins asks why Phillip Schofield had to leave while attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party

He is one of the most legendary stars in the film industry with a career of over sixty years.
And Joan Collins, 86, questioned why Phillip Schofield, 57, had to leave when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party with her husband Percy Gibson, 55, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
The actress was being interviewed by Piers Morgan, 54, in Good Morning Britain when she intervened in the recent decision of the veteran host of This Morning to announce that he is gay, and said: "Everyone who knew him knew that he was gay! "
After the awards, Joan appeared on GMB along with Kelly and Sharon Osborne, as well as Pérez Hilton, where they discussed Phil's recent announcement that he is gay.
Joan said: & # 39; That was what I thought (why he felt he had to leave) when I saw him. I thought: "Why do you have to do that?"
& # 39; It seemed that I was living a good life. Everyone who knew him knew he was gay. Why do you want to tell everyone and confess, so to speak?
"It seems a bit strange to make a big pron … announcement."
After Joan made the comments, viewers turned to social networks to express their opinions.
Joan Collins exuded glamor in the elegant event, wearing a dark metallic long-sleeved dress.
The garment featured a V-neckline while Joan added more glamor to her look with black cuffs.
Adding height to his frame with a pair of open heels, Joan also wore a pair of shiny silver earrings.
Posing a storm at the party full of stars, Joan completed her look for the night by combing her dark locks in an updo.
At the Oscars, Florence Pugh received her first Oscar nomination for her performance as Amy in the adaptation of Greta Gerwig of Little Women.
The 24-year-old Oxford-born actress faces characters such as Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Margot Robbie for Bombshell and Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell.
The Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce, 72, is also nominated for his first Academy Award for his role as Pope Francis in The Two Popes.
The Welsh icon Anthony Hopkins, 82, hopes to get his second Oscar for his role as Pope Benedict XVI in the film, for which he is recognized in the category of Best Supporting Actor.
He will fight Brad Pitt (Once upon a time in Hollywood), Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood), Al Pacino, The Irishman and Joe Pesci (The Irishman).
He faces the winner of multiple awards Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Antonio Banderas for Pain & Glory.
Cynthia Erivo is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for the movie Harriet, in which she plays Harriet Tubman, the 19th-century abolitionist and the American icon.
The 33-year-old Nigerian Cynthia, a native of Stockwell, London, will face the season's favorite Renee Zellweger for Judy, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story.
Cynthia is the only person of color in the lineup of actors who has renewed the fury of #OscarsSoWhite despite four years of efforts to diversify the academy's membership.
While the dark Joker comic film enters the ceremony with 11 major nominations, it is the immersive film of the British First World War of 1917 that has become the film to beat the best film race after winning a great amount of praise in the last five weeks.
The category of best director, a controversially masculine affair, is equally difficult to call according to Oscar experts, with an alignment with Sam (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irish), Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).
Sam last picked up the best gong director in 2000 for American Beauty. 1917 has received 10 nominations, even in the category of Best Film.
However, a victory for 1917 is far from being an inevitable conclusion, with the social satire of South Korea, Parasite and the sentimental favorite Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, who also seeks the attention of the 8,000 voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Joaquin Phoenix has dominated the awards for best actors for his terrifying representation of an isolated solitaire in Joker, while Renee Zellweger seems to have locked up the best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy.
92nd Annual Academy Awards: Winners
BEST IMAGE
the Irish
Ford vs Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
jester
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite – WINNER
Incredible: Parasite won four awards, including becoming the first foreign film to win the Best Film, as Bong Joon-ho won the Best Director
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Small women
Charlize Theron – Bomb
Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Potatoes
BEST SUPPORT ACTRESS
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little women
Margot Robbie – Bomb
Gold: Laura Dern was one of the four protagonists to have swept the awards season by obtaining the Best Supporting Actress
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks – A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Potatoes
Al Pacino – The Irish
Joe Pesci – The Irish
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – WINNER
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite – WINNER
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irish
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SUIT DESIGN
Jojo Rabbit
jester
Little Women – WINNER
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
the Irish
BEST SOUND MIX
1917 – WINNER
Ad astra
Ford v Ferrari
jester
Once upon a time in Hollywood
BEST SOUND EDITION
Ford V Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
Joker – Alan Robert Murray
1917 – Oliver Tarrney and Rachel Tate – WINNER
One Upon as Time in Hollywood – Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Matthew Wood and David Acord
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker – Hildur Gudnadóttir – WINNER
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Making history: Hildur Gudnadóttir was the first woman to win the best original score for Joker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
I can't let you throw – Toy Story 4
I'm going to love myself again – Rocketman – WINNER
I'm standing with you – Advance
Towards the unknown – Frozen II
Get up – Harriet
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
How to train your dragon: the hidden world
I lost my body
Klaus
Lost link
Toy Story 4 – WINNER
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (daughter)
Hair Love – WINNER
Kitbull
Memorable sister
BEST SHORT ACTION SHORT FILM
Fraternity
Nefta Football Club
The neighbor's window – WINNER
Saria
A sister
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Factory – WINNER
Cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honeyland
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
In the absence
Learn to skate in a war zone (if you're a girl) – WINNER
Life reaches me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers Final Game
the Irish
The Lion King
1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy – WINNER
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Amazing: Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy (pictured from left to right) are seen accepting the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for 1917
BEST ORIGINAL DISPLAY
1917 – Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once upon a time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han – WINNER
BEST SCREEN ADAPTED
The Irish – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi – WINNER
Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little women – Greta Gerwig
The two potatoes – Anthony McCarten
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea) – WINNER
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917
the Irish
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood – Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling – WINNER
Parasite
Glamorosa: Nancy Haigh (left) and Barbara Ling accept the Production Design Award for Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
BEST FILM EDITION
Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker – WINNER
The Irish – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Jinmo Yang
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917 – Roger Deakins – WINNER
The Irish – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Once upon a time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING
Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker – WINNER
jester
Judy
1917
Maleficent: lover of evil
Huge trio: Anne Morgan, Kazu Hiro and Vivian Baker, pictured from left to right, won for Best Makeup and Hairstyle for Bombshell