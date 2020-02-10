Joan Collins asks why Phillip Schofield had to leave while attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party

%MINIFYHTML5c2e5007ffa22152c34e45ad72be6c2d11% %MINIFYHTML5c2e5007ffa22152c34e45ad72be6c2d12%

He is one of the most legendary stars in the film industry with a career of over sixty years.

And Joan Collins, 86, questioned why Phillip Schofield, 57, had to leave when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party with her husband Percy Gibson, 55, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

The actress was being interviewed by Piers Morgan, 54, in Good Morning Britain when she intervened in the recent decision of the veteran host of This Morning to announce that he is gay, and said: "Everyone who knew him knew that he was gay! "

Why? Joan Collins, 86, asked why Phillip Schofield had to leave when he attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

After the awards, Joan appeared on GMB along with Kelly and Sharon Osborne, as well as Pérez Hilton, where they discussed Phil's recent announcement that he is gay.

Joan said: & # 39; That was what I thought (why he felt he had to leave) when I saw him. I thought: "Why do you have to do that?"

& # 39; It seemed that I was living a good life. Everyone who knew him knew he was gay. Why do you want to tell everyone and confess, so to speak?

"It seems a bit strange to make a big pron … announcement."

After Joan made the comments, viewers turned to social networks to express their opinions.

Speaking in his mind: Piers Morgan was interviewing the actress when she intervened in the veteran host's recent decision to announce that he is gay.

Beloved: Joan posed for photos with her husband Percy Gibson upon arrival.

Impressive: Joan radiated glamor in the elegant event, wearing a dark metallic dress

Joan Collins exuded glamor in the elegant event, wearing a dark metallic long-sleeved dress.

The garment featured a V-neckline while Joan added more glamor to her look with black cuffs.

Adding height to his frame with a pair of open heels, Joan also wore a pair of shiny silver earrings.

Posing a storm at the party full of stars, Joan completed her look for the night by combing her dark locks in an updo.

Glamor: the actress put an elegant display on the long-sleeved dress

Wow: the garment featured a V neckline while Joan added more glamor to her look with transparent black cuffs

At the Oscars, Florence Pugh received her first Oscar nomination for her performance as Amy in the adaptation of Greta Gerwig of Little Women.

The 24-year-old Oxford-born actress faces characters such as Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Margot Robbie for Bombshell and Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell.

The Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce, 72, is also nominated for his first Academy Award for his role as Pope Francis in The Two Popes.

Radiant: adding height to his frame with a pair of open heels, Joan also wore a pair of shiny silver earrings

Full of stars: Joan shared a moment with Sarah Paulson while she was at the party

The Welsh icon Anthony Hopkins, 82, hopes to get his second Oscar for his role as Pope Benedict XVI in the film, for which he is recognized in the category of Best Supporting Actor.

He will fight Brad Pitt (Once upon a time in Hollywood), Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood), Al Pacino, The Irishman and Joe Pesci (The Irishman).

He faces the winner of multiple awards Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Antonio Banderas for Pain & Glory.

Cynthia Erivo is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for the movie Harriet, in which she plays Harriet Tubman, the 19th-century abolitionist and the American icon.

Smile! Sarah and Joan smiled as they posed for a photograph with Leslie Grossman

The 33-year-old Nigerian Cynthia, a native of Stockwell, London, will face the season's favorite Renee Zellweger for Judy, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story.

Cynthia is the only person of color in the lineup of actors who has renewed the fury of #OscarsSoWhite despite four years of efforts to diversify the academy's membership.

While the dark Joker comic film enters the ceremony with 11 major nominations, it is the immersive film of the British First World War of 1917 that has become the film to beat the best film race after winning a great amount of praise in the last five weeks.

Final touches: Joan completed her look with a red manicure and a coordinated lipstick

The category of best director, a controversially masculine affair, is equally difficult to call according to Oscar experts, with an alignment with Sam (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irish), Todd Phillips (Joker), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

Sam last picked up the best gong director in 2000 for American Beauty. 1917 has received 10 nominations, even in the category of Best Film.

However, a victory for 1917 is far from being an inevitable conclusion, with the social satire of South Korea, Parasite and the sentimental favorite Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, who also seeks the attention of the 8,000 voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Joaquin Phoenix has dominated the awards for best actors for his terrifying representation of an isolated solitaire in Joker, while Renee Zellweger seems to have locked up the best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy.