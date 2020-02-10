Jennifer Lopez's Oscars after the party are, of course, impressive

Their Jennifer LopezParty!

On Sunday, J.Lo was easily one of the best dressed stars of the Oscar After Party of 2020. Putting the glow from head to toe, the Hustlers the star fell to the ground – erm, festivities – in an impressive dress with jewels that featured a silhouette that hugged the body and a deep neckline. To really attract attention, the dress also featured a high cut and a cut at the hip, showing in style the famous J.Lo curves in the process. To complete the look, he left with shiny silver rings, a diamond bracelet and silver heels.

In search of the old Hollywood glamor with her hair, the "Jenny From The Block,quot; singer dramatically separated her strands of honey and added some retro curls. For her makeup, she wore her characteristic shine and opted for a tanned look with smoky eyes and a bright bare lip.

Excited to show her outfit after the party, Jennifer turned to Instagram to share a selfie behind the scenes of her glamorous night. Referring to the lyrics of his hit song "On The Floor," he captioned his post, "Dance all night, live your life and stay young on the floor."