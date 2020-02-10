Jennifer Lopez's Oscars after the party are, of course, impressive

Their Jennifer LopezParty!
On Sunday, J.Lo was easily one of the best dressed stars of the Oscar After Party of 2020. Putting the glow from head to toe, the Hustlers the star fell to the ground – erm, festivities – in an impressive dress with jewels that featured a silhouette that hugged the body and a deep neckline. To really attract attention, the dress also featured a high cut and a cut at the hip, showing in style the famous J.Lo curves in the process. To complete the look, he left with shiny silver rings, a diamond bracelet and silver heels.
In search of the old Hollywood glamor with her hair, the "Jenny From The Block,quot; singer dramatically separated her strands of honey and added some retro curls. For her makeup, she wore her characteristic shine and opted for a tanned look with smoky eyes and a bright bare lip.
Excited to show her outfit after the party, Jennifer turned to Instagram to share a selfie behind the scenes of her glamorous night. Referring to the lyrics of his hit song "On The Floor," he captioned his post, "Dance all night, live your life and stay young on the floor."
In his Instagram Stories, he gave his 113 million followers a better view of his outfit with a sensual mirror selfie, which he captioned, "Ready for an Oscar party."
The sequins have been J.Lo's favorites in this awards season. For the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards, the singer of "Love Don & # 39; t Cost A Thing,quot; brought the glow to the red carpet with a contrasting silver and purple dress, which featured a silver sequined top with long sleeves and high neck and a vibrant skirt of orchids. For some additional glitters, she complemented with a silver metallic belt, silver rings and a pair of shiny earrings.
In January, he showed his love for brightness and glamor at the Critics Choice Awards 2020, where he drew attention to a white dress that shone and shone with exceptional sequin details.
And who could forget the Versace silver jumpsuit she wore during the final of the Halftime Show Super Bowl 2020, where she and Shakira they closed the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with their matching sequin sets while singing "Waiting For Tonight,quot;, "On The Floor,quot;, "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot; and more. Clearly fanatical of the outfit, celebrated Donatella VersaceThe creation on Instagram, writing: "This one had all the sparkles. I love my #WaitingForTonight look."
Even when J.Lo doesn't wear sequins, he always makes sure to include some glitter. At New York Fashion Week, the "I & # 39; m Real,quot; singer kept things daring in a velvety black dress for the Tom Ford A / W 2020 show. To make the outfit stand out, she complemented the look with a thick diamond choker, matching earrings and a pair of silver heels.
This aspect closely mirrored his 2020 SAG Awards outfit, which consisted of a spectacular shoulderless satin dress that combined with tons of diamond accessories, which actually cost $ 9 million in total!
To follow the example of J.Lo: When in doubt, add a little shine!
For a summary of the Oscar 2020, look ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. Y Morning pop at 11 a.m.