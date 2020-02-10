Jennifer Aniston proves that an LBD is all you need at a post-Oscar party

Everyone greets the queen of the black dress, Jennifer Aniston!

%MINIFYHTML1b69f5b70c987796efdfe7072cb1c9f413% %MINIFYHTML1b69f5b70c987796efdfe7072cb1c9f414%

While the stars lined up in Los Angeles in honor of Hollywood's biggest night, the Morning program The actress appeared when it was time to celebrate. On Sunday night, Aniston smiled to take photos inside Netflix's subsequent party at the San Vicente Bungalows. The actress was not alone while posing next to Amanda Anka Y friends co-star Courteney Cox.

%MINIFYHTML1b69f5b70c987796efdfe7072cb1c9f415% %MINIFYHTML1b69f5b70c987796efdfe7072cb1c9f416%

While it seems that women were having a good time, they also defended a dress classic: the little black dress. Whether on purpose or accidentally, the women's trio was on the same fashion page and sports versions of the simply elegant look. While Anka was wearing a strapless one, Cox sported a shoulder number and Aniston was dressed in another with a high neck and a seemingly low back.

Although elaborate and dazzling designs are often the option for parties after the Oscars, look no further than Aniston's look as proof that a little black dress always fits.