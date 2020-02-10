Janet Jackson takes "Black Diamond World Tour,quot; to the Staples Center – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Janet Jackson will bring a new tour to Los Angeles.

This summer, the pop star will take his "Black Diamond World Tour,quot; to arenas across the United States.

Jackson will play at the Staples Center on Wednesday, August 12.

The program will present new music from their upcoming album "Black Diamond,quot; along with a special performance of "Rhythm Nation,quot; that recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Thursday, February 13.