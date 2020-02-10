Janet Jackson announces new album, "Black Diamond,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLcb2f89d8fd6d42c33d4b72ab9b6f343411% %MINIFYHTMLcb2f89d8fd6d42c33d4b72ab9b6f343412%

Roommates, Janet Jackson is baaaccckkk! The pop legend legend has just announced that it will release a new album, "Black Diamond,quot;, and will be heading for a world tour, later this year.

In an IG publication, she wrote:

"Hello guys! I have heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I'm working on my new album and on a new World Tour this summer! Both titled Black Diamond. "Black diamonds are the toughest of all, the most difficult to cut. I see that as the most difficult to hurt or destroy. There are many things that I have endured. I look like a Black Diamond in its most form pure. I am a rock, I have rough edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength and give you strength. I love you guys so much and I am #So Excited to share this new era with you. See you soon! #Diamante black. "

He also added that tickets go on sale for the general public this week.

“A special presale code will ONLY be sent to subscribers of my mailing list tomorrow, February 11! Click on the biography link to subscribe to my mailing list on my website. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on February 13 at 12 p. M! European and additional world dates will be announced. "

The tour begins in Los Angeles on August 12 and will continue through Atlanta, Nashville, Houston and Dallas.

Last year, the 53-year-old man celebrated the 30th anniversary of Rhythm Nation 1814, which was launched in September 1989. According to Billboard, "Rhythmic Nation 1814 is the only album in history that generates seven of the five best singles in the Billboard Hot 100 ".

Janet Jackson's last tour, "Unbreakable," began in 2016. It was also included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.