Jane Fonda recycles the 2014 Cannes dress for the Oscar 2020

Jane Fonda He contributed to sustainable fashion at the Oscars 2020 on Sunday night (February 9), by putting on a dress he had previously worn six years ago.

The 82-year-old actress looked stunning in a red dress by Elie Saab as she walked the red carpet at the Academy Awards, and fans quickly pointed out the "Grace and Frankie"The star wore the dress for the first time at the 67th Cannes International Film Festival in 2014.

Changing the appearance of the Oscars slightly, Jane opted to use her hair in a pixie cut and added a spot of light lipstick instead of the wavy & red pout that had gone to Cannes.

Completing her Academy Awards look, Jane complemented with Pomellato jewelry, explaining in an Instagram post that she opted for the items on the label because "she only uses responsible and ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds."

Jane was not the only star to recycle a look for the Oscars.

Elizabeth Banks He also chose to take a walk to a pre-loved dress while attending the Vanity Fair party in a scarlet dress by Badgley Mischka.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the party, Elizabeth revealed that she had used the set for the first time at the magazine's party in 2004.

"I am recycling this dress; I first used it at Vanity Fair in 2004," he explained. "And very rarely they give us a dress. Badgley Mischka made me this dress. At that time, I was in Seabiscuit, which was a great Oscar nominee, and they gave it to me and I recently moved and found it in the back of the wardrobe ".

"And I still have it! So, I'm using it on the carpet tonight. I'm very excited to wear a dress, recycle a dress from 16 years ago."