Jane Fonda recycles an old dress for this year's Oscars after stopping shopping

Grace and Frankie Star Jane Fonda presented the Oscar for Best Film at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, and the 82-year-old girl recycled a dress she wore in 2014 at the Cannes Film Festival. The 82-year-old woman has held her fire drill protests in Washington DC during the past few months, and in November promised she would not buy more clothes.

According to Page sixFonda told the crowd on Capitol Hill during a November 1 protest that changing their shopping habits is one of the ways in which people can fight climate change.

‘We really don't need to continue shopping. We should not seek to buy our identity. We don't need more things, "so I also have to walk the road. So I'm not going to buy more clothes," Fonda said.

The actress once again wore a bright red long-sleeved dress from Eli Saab to present the Oscar for Best Picture Parasite, and wore the red coat that he declared would be his last purchase of clothes. Fonda wore that red coat several times during the fire drill Fridays, and even took him to jail when he was arrested.

At the Oscars, Fonda also wore a short gray wig in a pixie cut style over her natural blond hair to the chin.

In addition to Fonda, Elizabeth Banks wore a red Badgley Mischka dress she first wore in 2004 at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Banks posted a photo on Instagram and she wrote in the caption: "It's beautiful and fits … why not use it again?"

the The Hunger Games Star added that he wore the dress to raise global awareness about the importance of sustainability in fashion and consumerism, as it relates to numerous political problems such as climate change, ocean pollution, production and consumption, and work. and the women.

The best actress nominee, Saoirse Ronan, wore a black Gucci dress and personalized lavender that was reused from her BAFTA dress she wore two weeks ago, which was also made with scrapped satin.

The winner of the best actor, Joaquin Phoenix, who joined Fonda during his Fire Drill Friday protests, also wore the same tuxedo during the awards season, and has spoken passionately about environmental issues during his numerous acceptance speeches.



