Jadakiss: "I would have handled my editorial problem with Diddy different from Mase,quot;

Jadakiss also intervened in the issue of Mase's post with Diddy, stating that he would have handled the situation differently than Mase, which put Diddy to blast through Instagram.

"I think Mase had a good enough relationship to talk to Diddy," Jadakiss told MreckTV.

"The way we did it on the radio with Angie Ma was different. We were young children. We don't understand business as we do now as business owners and adult parents and men about it," Jadakiss continued. "Mase had a better relationship with Diddy than we really had. You can go talk to him."

