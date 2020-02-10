Jadakiss: "I would have handled my editorial problem with Diddy different from Mase,quot;

Jadakiss also intervened in the issue of Mase's post with Diddy, stating that he would have handled the situation differently than Mase, which put Diddy to blast through Instagram.

"I think Mase had a good enough relationship to talk to Diddy," Jadakiss told MreckTV.

"The way we did it on the radio with Angie Ma was different. We were young children. We don't understand business as we do now as business owners and adult parents and men about it," Jadakiss continued. "Mase had a better relationship with Diddy than we really had. You can go talk to him."

The Lox entered a heated exchange with Puff over the airwaves in 2005, but in the end, they settled with the music mogul.

"In defense [of Mase], I don't know how it goes. He is doing what he has to do. I just know that he would handle it differently at this time in life," Jada said. "When we did the whole campaign & # 39; Let The Lox Go & # 39; we were teenagers or we were about 20 years old. They were all adult men now … But I don't know what happened that he could have tried [talk to Diddy] and not It was like that. "It doesn't work."

Speaking to HipHopDX, Jadakiss also revealed that the group managed to get away from their contract with Bad Boy after Styles P threw a chair at Diddy.

"When Styles threw the chair at Puff. I'm not sure, but that was probably the straw that broke the glass for that. Before that we were … conversations between the group and things of that nature, but after that happened little incident, I think it was when we decided to separate. "