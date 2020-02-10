Jackie McNamara: former sick Celtic and Scottish defender in hospital | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8038835bc793c480fbbe747c334bdd6d11% %MINIFYHTML8038835bc793c480fbbe747c334bdd6d12%





Jackie McNamara returned to Dunfermline last year as a consultant

%MINIFYHTML8038835bc793c480fbbe747c334bdd6d13% %MINIFYHTML8038835bc793c480fbbe747c334bdd6d14%

Jackie McNamara's family said the former Celtic captain is receiving the "best possible care,quot; in the hospital after getting sick.

%MINIFYHTML8038835bc793c480fbbe747c334bdd6d15% %MINIFYHTML8038835bc793c480fbbe747c334bdd6d16%

McNamara is also a former Dunfermline player and returned to the club, where he began his career as a player, last year working as a consultant.

The 46-year-old, who won four league titles in Celtic and won 33 games with Scotland, also played for Wolves, Aberdeen, Fakirk and Partick Thistle.

McNamara handled Dundee United, Thistle and York after his retirement in 2011.

There has been no confirmation of McNamara's disease or its condition.

McNamara played for Celtic from 1995 to 2005

A post on McNamara's personal Twitter account said: "This is Jackie's daughter. Thank you all for your kind words and support.

"My father is receiving the best possible care, since everyone can understand that this is difficult for us as a family and request privacy at this time."

Celtic wrote on Twitter: "Everyone's thoughts and prayers at #CelticFC are with Jackie and her family."

A statement on the Scottish National Team's Twitter account said: "Everyone's thoughts on the Scottish FA are with former Scottish player Jackie McNamara and his family."