Ja Morant plays as a five-year All-Star, says Wizards coach Scott Brooks | NBA News

Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks said Grizzlies owner Ja Morant "plays like a five-year All-Star,quot; after Memphis rookie broke out for his first triple-double in his career.

Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds when the Grizzlies got rid of their three-point problems in a 106-99 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

"That guy is young, but he plays like a five-year All-Star," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said of Morant. "It just controls the game. It's a problem."

The Grizzlies believe that their resilience helps them overcome hard shooting nights like the one they had on Sunday. Having Morant also helps.

Memphis remained eighth in the Western Conference while improving to 27-26. That is one more victory than some punters projected that the Grizzlies would get throughout the season.

"I feel like everyone here has a chip on their shoulder," said Morant, the big favorite in the Rookie of the Year race. "As I said before, we were chosen to win 26 games this year. That is a chip right there, and we spent it tonight. But the chip will not go."

Morant scored 10 of his points in the last quarter for Memphis, who closed the game with a 22-8 run after losing most of the second half.

Kyle Anderson added 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr had 14 to go with 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won despite shooting 5 of 32 from beyond the goal.

"It took some brave things," said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins. "This is, I like to think, a decisive moment for our boys to have to fight on one of the most difficult offensive nights for us."















1:14



The highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies' visit to the Washington Wizards in week 16 of the NBA season



Bradley Beal scored 26 points for Washington, who led until early 12 but shot 4 of 26 in the fourth quarter. Rui Hachimura had 12 points and 11 assists, as the Wizards dropped three games behind Orlando for the final playoff spot in the East.

"Sometimes we go down and we can't stop, and we can't make shots," Beal said later. "Then it's like something has to give."

Morant was the instigator throughout the Grizzlies' late career. He found Anderson under a tray to tie 93 with 5:33 remaining before hitting two free throws to give Memphis his first half lead 26 seconds later.

Brandon Clarke's triple in his only attempt behind the goal extended the lead to five before Morant found Anderson in again to be 102-95.

Morant's triple from the right elbow did 105-96 with 44 seconds remaining, sending much of the Washington crowd to departures.

Click on the video at the top of the page to see Morant mark his first triple-double race

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.