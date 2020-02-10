It's time for Man Utd to sell Paul Pogba – Kaveh Solhekol, The Insider | Soccer news





Paul Pogba's future could dominate the low season at Old Trafford

In a new weekly column, Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol reflects on the future of Paul Pogba, where Kalidou Koulibaly will be next season and the next great movement of Louis van Gaal …

Selling Pogba makes sense to United

Most Manchester United fans are resigned to the fact that Paul Pogba will leave Old Trafford this summer.

Pogba made it clear that he thought he could do better than United in June last year when he used a personal promotional tour in Japan to tell the world he wanted a new challenge.

Not much has happened since then as far as he is concerned and looking back last summer was probably the best time for United to sell Pogba.

His refusal to let it go seems to have been counterproductive because the injuries mean he has played only eight times this season.

Pogba has barely played this season due to an injury.

United valued him at £ 150 million last summer and there was no way for Real Madrid to pay so much during a window where they spent almost £ 300 million on players like Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy.

Real Madrid ended up making a late offer of £ 26 million (€ 30 million) plus James Rodriguez, which was rejected by United.

Madrid will return to Pogba this summer, at which time he will only have one year left in his contract with Old Trafford, although United has the obvious option of extending it for another 12 months.

He will turn 27 next month and there is no indication that he is willing to sign a new Old Trafford contract.

That's why it makes sense for United to sell Pogba this summer.

He will be 27 years old, will have two years left on his contract and will be a World Cup winner who should be the protagonist of France in the Euros.

However, leaving United will not be easy.

Agent Mino Raiola will be key to deciding an upcoming move for Pogba, provided that happens

There are only a handful of clubs that can afford to sign it, pay their salary and the commission of Mino Raiola.

Juventus was interested last year, but they will have to sell before buying in the summer and there are doubts about the future of their head coach Maurizio Sarri.

Great things were expected when Pogba returned to United from Juventus on a £ 89 million world record contract almost four years ago.

The move has not worked and he believes he joined United under a false prospect.

He was supposed to be part of a new team that was going to win titles again and challenge the Champions League.

Actually, at club level, winning the League Cup and the Europa League was as good as he could.

The bottom line is that he thinks he can do better than Manchester United and when that happens it is time to move on.

Look on the bright side though. United now has Bruno Fernandes and whatever happens, they will get more for Pogba than when he moved to Juventus for nothing in 2012.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli will surely have many suitors in the summer

Where is Koulibaly still?

Kalidou Koulibaly will be one of the most wanted players in Europe when the transfer window opens again this summer.

The Napoli defender will leave Italy at the end of the season, but it will not be easy for negotiating clubs to negotiate with Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The president of Napoli makes a tough deal and players rarely leave the club unless it is on their terms.

Two summers ago, Koulibaly was valued at more than £ 100 million, but it's hard to see anyone paying so much for him this year.

He will turn 29 in June and that means he will have little resale value for interested Premier League clubs like Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea.

That is why Paris Saint-Germain is the favorite to sign it this summer. They are willing to double their salary to around £ 200,000 a week.

That would be suitable for the player, but what the demanding De Laurentiis wants will be the determining factor in the place where he will play next season.

Louis Van Gaal has a new book that will be released in May

LVG ready to lift the lid

News comes from the only Louis van Gaal. The legendary Dutch manager announced his retirement last March and is now putting the final touches on a book and a film about his career.

He won seven titles in four countries and led Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Manchester United during a stellar race that included winning the European Cup with Ajax in 1995.

When you look at what is happening in United now, there is a good chance that they will be in better shape if he was still there.

If your book is as enlightening and entertaining as your interviews and press conferences in Manchester, it will definitely be worth reading.

Is named The coach and the total human being and will be released in May.

Patience

Before Sky Sports, I used to write for a newspaper.

Being a soccer reporter meant covering one or two games every week.

Norwich vs Liverpool Live

One of the occupational hazards of work was part-time music.

Listening Patience by Take That reminds most people of a broken heart.

For me, it is a 1-1 draw in League Two between Northampton Town and Darlington.

The edge of democracy

There is a feature on the official Chelsea website where players recommend what they have been watching on Netflix.

Something called Prison Break keeps appearing, so I tried but I didn't get far.

Instead, I had to rely on the Twitter feed of New York Times Sports news reporter Tariq Panja for advice on what to see.

Recommended The edge of democracy which is a documentary about the rise of populism in Brazil.

He doesn't have any football but it's worth seeing.