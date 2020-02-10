It took Oscar Gown's Scarlett Johansson blouse more than 300 hours to finish – See her dazzling red carpet look

%MINIFYHTMLc380cb5b2d1237116ece9223b17d0fc211% %MINIFYHTMLc380cb5b2d1237116ece9223b17d0fc212%

Scarlett Johansson was surprised at the 2020 Oscars, where she was nominated for two awards. It was the first time she was nominated and surprised fans by being nominated as both best actress and best supporting actress. Although he did not take the statue home, he won praise for another Oscar. Scarlett Johansson was wearing Oscar de la Renta and it was learned that it took more than 300 hours to create her exposed corset.

Scarlett's dress looked like a liquid metal that shone and added to the elegance of her ensemble. Oscar de la Renta shared several photos of Scarlett along with the following title that you can read below.

Scarlett Johansson, nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, dazzles the red carpet #Oscars with a custom pewter dress with fringed bodice and satin skirt. The intricately hand-draped corset and the diagonal cut skirt represent more than 300 hours of craftsmanship. "

Celebrity stylist Molly Dickson dressed Scarlett for the event and shared a fabulous video that shows the intricate bodice of the dress as it was made, as well as a look at the team that not only finished the dress but took it to Scarlett for your big night You can watch that video in the following player.

In addition to her dress, Scarlett is also praising social media for her Oscar hairstyle. Celebrity stylist Jenny Cho combed Scarlett and shared photos of the appearance on her official Instagram account. Scarlett wore her hair with a middle part and tendrils that framed the face that fell on her collarbone. The swept look gave Scarlett a romantic look, but another photo Jenny shared showed how beautiful the back of Scarlett's hair really was.

Scarlett's hair was tucked into a low French twist and adorned with silver jewels that rolled slightly around the twist.

You can see the two photos of Scarlett Johansson's hairstyle below.

Frankie Boyd did Scarlett's makeup that was flawless and had coppery tones in Scarlett's eyes, and a light pink color to her lips.

What do you think about the Oscar Scarlett Johansson 2020 look? Do you feel that she was one of the best dressed celebrities at the awards?



