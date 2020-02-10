It is time to end medical complicity in torture | Human rights

Last week, the American psychologist and architect of the Bush era torture program, James Mitchell, took the position at an audience at the base of the United States in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He was there to provide evidence in the legal case against five men accused of planning and providing logistical support for the September 11 attacks. His chilling testimony that legitimized torture was another reminder of the shameful complicity of medical and health personnel in the horrible crimes committed in recent history under the guise of "saving American lives."

As a leading psychiatrist who has worked with torture survivors for decades, I have seen the human cost of torture; how it savagely destroys a person and traumatizes entire families and societies, all to obtain information that is often false, served to provide what can end the unbearable pain.

I worked with a young man who suffered almost drowning, when he was in the water, who now cannot take a shower or put a sweater on his head, since these actions make him relive the horror again. I worked with others constantly reliving the pain and smells of burned meat. I tried to help people experiencing perpetual exhaustion and terror after sleepless nights where they beat vividly, beatings, electrocutions, mock executions and sexual violence they endured. I worked with a woman who can't stop hearing the voice of the man who raped her, who made fun of her with the words "you will never forget this and you can never tell your husband."

Since September 11, a myriad of human rights abuses have been committed and justified without regard to the United Nations Convention against Torture by countries that once led the way to establish the prohibition of torture as A legal norm.

Almost two decades have passed since the beginning of the "war on terror,quot; and the implementation of the US "enhanced interrogation,quot; program, a clinically friendly name for what until then was known by name: torture. So, when he took office last week, did Mitchell finally accept responsibility for his crimes? Away from there. He simply gave a testimony that reflects his previous justifications: "I'm just a guy who was asked to do something for his country."

As a medical professional, my behavior is based on principles of rehabilitation and respect for autonomy. Psychologists such as Mitchell and his colleague Bruce Jessen, who helped him create the torture program, were subject to a similar ethic. Their participation in torture is perverse and one of the worst conceivable violations of our profession. But Mitchell and his colleagues are not solely responsible for the atrocities committed in this period of recent history. These crimes extend beyond the individual. We know what it's called "torture notes,quot; and other evidence that the expert opinion of dozens of lawyers, doctors and civil servants was sought and invoked to argue that "improved,quot; interrogation techniques do not constitute torture.

The testimonies presented at the Guantanamo audience last week remind celebrities Milgram experiment In the 1960s, he explored how easy it was to replicate the obedience that led to the creation of Nazi concentration camps like Auschwitz. Participants in the experiment who were led to believe that they had inflicted intolerable and even lethal pain on innocent test subjects had repeatedly insisted that they were not responsible for their actions and that they were simply following orders.

It has been extraordinary to see the same moral negligence on display at Guantanamo. Mitchell's deviation from personal responsibility in stating that "he was only doing a job,quot; is excessive, but moral failure is broader than that. The normalization of the actions of Mitchell and others serves as a warning of what might come.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, falsely states that torture "works absolutely,quot;. He promoted figures of the era of the "war on terror,quot; to prominent positions: Gina Haspel, a woman accused of administering a "black site,quot; in Thailand, where submarines and other interrogation methods on suspects were used, is now director of the CIA. Trump wants to name Marshall Billingslea, an official who advocated torture in the post-September 11 era, the most important human rights charge in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, the government continues block total transparency for their own complicity in the US torture program, which parliamentarians of all parties have requested. Elected presidents of countries like Brazil and the Philippines publicly praise torture.

In this terrifying climate, it is more important than ever to remind us what we stand for and what we are capable of. Society's tolerance of torture is a good litmus test for that. As one of the characters in the Apocalypse Now movie says: "In this war, things get confused: power, ideals, the old moral … Every man has a breaking point."

If we want to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, the psychologists who crouched down to torture should not be called to testify against the detainees they abused. They themselves should be on trial. Torture is a crime, and its legitimacy creates a more dangerous world.

As a health professional and as a human being, I know that we can and should do better. Those responsible for these horrible actions must be held accountable. Our humanity depends on it.

