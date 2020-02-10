Israel condemns leader of the Islamic Movement Raed Salah to 28 months | Israel News

An Israeli court on Monday sentenced the head of the illegal northern branch of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Raed Salah, to 28 months in prison for "inciting terror,quot; in a series of speeches he delivered after a Palestinian attack in July 2017 that killed To two Israelis. Policemen in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

Salah denounced the charges against him as false and said after his sentence that all the proceedings in the case were "far from the truth."

Israeli judge Shlomo Banjo said in his verdict that Salah is "dangerous."

"In light of Sheikh Raed Salah's previous violations and his clear ideological motives, his activities have worsened over time," Banjo said. "Today, as in the past, use a disturbing speech to incite terrorism."

Salah's defense team issued a statement stating that "since 2017, restrictions have been imposed on the sheikh by preventing him from communicating with the public and the media because the occupation is fully aware that every word that comes out has implications and impact significant. " "

The summer of 2017 saw a spontaneous Palestinian uprising that involved two weeks of civil disobedience and protests to pressure Israel to eliminate restrictive measures, including cameras and metal detectors, at the entrances to the Al-Aqsa mosque complex, which had been installed after the attack. The Israeli police in the sacred place.

Salah has had repeated clashes with the Israeli authorities. In August 2017, he was arrested at his home in the city of Umm Al Fahm, in northern Israel, before being convicted of "inciting violence,quot;, which he denied.

Since 2015, Israel has prohibited Salah from traveling outside the country for reasons apparently related to "national security."

Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan tweeted that Salah's sentence "illustrates that supporters of terrorism and inciterators belong to the prison for a long time and not in the Knesset," said the Israeli parliament.

The Islamic Movement in Israel, which Salah founded in 1971, has an estimated 20,000 members and has been banned by the Israeli authorities since 2015.

It has broad support among the Palestinian citizens of Israel and has also gained popularity by managing a network of charities, kindergartens, health clinics and social services, a model that has been established in other parts of the Middle East and beyond by the Muslim Brotherhood group, which has been banned in several Arab countries.

Members of the Palestinian minority in Israel, who represent about 20 percent of the population, have citizenship but face widespread discrimination in terms of housing, social services and employment opportunities.