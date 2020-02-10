Irregular fog this morning followed by snow this afternoon

Afternoon and afternoon snow will cause Denver's roads and highways to freeze and probably cause Monday night's trip to be very slow, forecasters said.





An irregular fog is expected on Monday morning until 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Monday's high temperature is expected to remain below zero to around 30 degrees, the NWS said.

The probability of precipitation is 80%. During the day, snow accumulation of less than half an inch is expected. At night, Denver could get between 1 and 2 inches of new snow, mainly after 4 p.m., the NWS said.

"As temperatures fall, the roads will become slippery early tonight, which will lead to a slow daily journey," said the NWS.

The strongest snowfall will be in the foothills and south of Denver, the weather service said. Boulder is expected to get approximately 4 inches of snow. Castle Rock could get 5 inches of snow, the NWS said.

Tuesday should be partly sunny with a high temperature right at the 32-degree freezing mark, the NWS said.

Snow showers are possible again on Wednesday after 11 a.m. and before 11 p.m., meteorologists said. Winds can blow up to 17 mph.

Slow warming is expected to begin on Thursday, when it will be sunny with a high temperature of around 39 degrees, the NWS said.

High temperatures are forecast to rise to about 45 degrees on Friday, 41 on Saturday and 45 on Sunday, the NWS said.