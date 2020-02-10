Internet sends Brad Pitt and Regina King after their sweet interaction with the Oscars

%MINIFYHTMLb52e66f9c180e9025957f959e5c7517311% %MINIFYHTMLb52e66f9c180e9025957f959e5c7517312%

Twitter users want the actor of & # 39; Once upon a time in Hollywood & # 39; and the actress of & # 39; If Beale Street could speak & # 39; Come out after witnessing his chemistry when she handed him his supporting actor trophy.

Internet can't help fainting Brad Pitt Y Regina King following his sweet interaction at the 2020 Academy Awards. The "If Beale Street could talk"The star was present to deliver the award for Best Supporting Actor, which went to the 56-year-old actor in his role"Once upon a time in Hollywood".

In some photos taken from the moment, Brad could be seen jogging on stage to accept Regina's prize, who seemed very happy to give it to him. She looked from the side with adoration as he delivered his speech.

Later, the duo walked behind the stage of the arm. They also posed together for the press and Regina even planted a kiss on Brad's cheek to congratulate him on his victory.

Regina King planted a kiss on the cheek of Brad Pitt after his victory at the Oscar.

Seeing this, people immediately talked about their pure chemistry and hoped that their adorable friendship would become a real-life romance in the near future. "Does anyone else want Brad Pitt and Regina King to meet? I'm just saying I felt some chemistry. No? Just me?" A fan posted on Twitter. Another wrote: "things we also learned last night: Regina King and Brad Pitt need to go out."

"Now I am convinced that Brad Pitt dating Regina King could cure my depression," a third user joked. "Can you handle this affection?" Commented another on the interaction of the two actors in the event on Sunday, February 9.

Others want to see this pairing at least in a rom-com. One implored: "Someone immediately makes a romantic comedy starring Regina King and Brad Pitt. POSTS UNTIL!" Another tweeted: "And now, based on that congratulatory kiss he gave her, I want to see a sexy thriller starring Regina King and Brad Pitt as business rivals who have a steamy #Oscars adventure."

Someone else wanted to involve Chris Evans In the dream movie "Give me a romantic triangle of romantic comedy with Regina King, Chris Evans and Brad Pitt, cowards," the user tweeted. Another demanded: "I want a movie by Brad Pitt and Regina King. Can you hear me, Hollywood ?!"

Leaving aside his sweet encounter with Regina, Brad has provoked a reaction by his jab to the Republicans during his Oscar speech. "They told me I only have 45 seconds here," his speech began, "which is 45 seconds longer than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week."

Funny Michael Loftus He said: "Brad Pitt was a funny thing. It's a good phrase," before criticizing Hollywood for his lack of acceptance of the president. Donald Trump. "But it's also 45 seconds longer than anyone in Hollywood gave Trump a chance," he said Monday in "Fox and Friends." "Even before Trump was elected, they said: & # 39; Oh, we hate him and he's guilty & # 39;" he joked. "They've been going from Jump Street."