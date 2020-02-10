International Epilepsy Day: Watford analyst Daniel Bedeau achieves his dream despite the condition | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf86d60bf8d934c746879419bac5193b611% %MINIFYHTMLf86d60bf8d934c746879419bac5193b612%









%MINIFYHTMLf86d60bf8d934c746879419bac5193b613% %MINIFYHTMLf86d60bf8d934c746879419bac5193b614%







2:28



To commemorate International Epilepsy Day, Sky Sports News visited Watford to meet an academy analyst who has not allowed the condition to stop him.

To commemorate International Epilepsy Day, Sky Sports News visited Watford to meet an academy analyst who has not allowed the condition to stop him.

Daniel Bedeau's dreams of playing football may have been stopped by his epilepsy, but that has not stopped him in his work as an analyst at Watford.

%MINIFYHTMLf86d60bf8d934c746879419bac5193b615% %MINIFYHTMLf86d60bf8d934c746879419bac5193b616%

Bedeau, who works with the club's academy, had been an enthusiastic footballer until the convulsions forced him to stop playing, but he returned to training camps after getting a dream job at the Premier League club.

According to figures from the Office of National Statistics, people with epilepsy have one of the lowest employment rates among disabled people, with just over a third (34 percent) of people who identified epilepsy as their condition of "main,quot; health.

Speaking to Sky sports news To commemorate International Epilepsy Day, Bedeau said: "You can overcome any obstacle you have in front of you if you have the right support and you have the desire to keep pressing."

"You must understand epilepsy because each person is different and if you feel you are more than capable of doing the job, then I don't see why you can't use it."

The head of the Watford Academy, Barry Quin, added: "You give people a chance and see if they thrive. They should be judged in case they can do the job."

"If they can do the job, and you just have to make small adjustments, so be it."