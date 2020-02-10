Inside the romantic story of Kailyn Lowry from Teen Mom 2

Farrah Abraham It has its share of detractors. Jenelle Evans too. But yes Kailyn Lowry had to bet, she would guess that she is the most intimidated of the Teenage mother franchise.
"I think something has to do with being frank," said the 27-year-old Delaware resident. We weekly in 2018. "Part of this has to do with being misunderstood and much of it is the judgment of the fact that all my children have different parents. People comment more about my weight and my body and about the parents of my children."
And although the Teen mom 2 Outstanding seems blatantly safe and secure in the air, she admits that defending against enemies hates a lot. The mother said at 10 years old Isaac Rivera (with ex boyfriend Jo rivera), 6 years old Lincoln Marroquin (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin) and 2 years old Lux Lowry (with intermittent love Chris Lopez), "It makes me doubt every movement I make, diminishes the confidence that remains or does not leave me and keeps me guarded at all times."
But you are not willing to let this moment be anything other than a celebration. "We are confirming the news, baby # 4 will arrive soon!" she Teen mom 2 Featured and shared podcast host on Instagram last week. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant and this time it has been some difficult months. I've had nausea, nausea and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a little better and I really hope it stays that way!"
However, even if the constant nausea and exhaustion return, there is little that can dampen your emotion. Because she is already a champion in juggling three children, Lowry has been open about her desire to have an even bigger family (her first five, as she said).
"I was having a conversation with someone else and I think I want to have more children, but if I take them on my own or not, it is not important to me," he shared with her. Coffee Convos co-host Lindsie Chrisley. "I did it three times and simply, I could really imagine maybe encouraging brothers to keep them and then keep them together. And then, hopefully, the foster parent would lead to adoption."
Nor had she ruled out another pregnancy. As Chrisley said, "My life, I'm happy and I love my three children, but I don't know if I'm done. As I say sometimes in the heat of the moment, as if I,quot; I have finished having children. I will not change a diaper anymore. But I also say, how do you know when your family is complete? "
Few people deserve a happy ending as much as Lowry.
Even before landing on 16 and pregnant With the love of Rivera High School in 2010, the teenager had gone through the doorbell of the relationship. In his 2016 book, Hustle and heartHe explained losing his virginity in eighth grade outside on a sidewalk for lack of a more suitable place, then was pressured to have sex at age 15 by a boyfriend who promised to use a condom. (She alleged that he took it off without telling him).
On his 16th birthday, "under the strong pressure of our parents, I had an abortion," he continued. "It shattered me. For months I stayed in a cloud of depression, confused and disappointed by life to a degree that no high school student should ever feel. My heart was trying to take me to love, but at sixteen he had only sent me on the most rocky and painful roads. "
When she found out, at age 17, she was pregnant again, this time with Rivera: "There was no way I could get an abortion again," he wrote. "I didn't care who said what. I chose to go ahead with my pregnancy and chose to stay with the baby. I chose to graduate from high school early and start a family with Jo. I chose to sign a contract with MTV, agreeing to appear in the docuseries that, apparently, I would follow the next years of my life. Most important of all, I committed myself to the life of a teenage mother. "
But she fought in her commitment to Rivera. Away from her father because of a difficult relationship with her mother Suzi, she moved with Rivera's family, but still had moments of anxiety and doubts about their union. And although Isaac's arrival in January 2010 filled her with happiness: "All my life I always wanted to be loved," he wrote, "but ultimately, it was loving my son that filled that empty space," he said, "the things were falling apart. " "with Rivera." I was not satisfied with the life we shared, the constant fights or my growing suspicion that he was cheating on me. "
After the separation, he remained at Rivera's house in New Jersey, until he discovered that he had been dating his co-worker from the Sports Authority. Jordan Wenner. With nowhere to go, Lowry enrolled in a program that helps find homes for young single mothers, even spending a few nights in the shelter to qualify.
Calling it one of the most difficult points of his life, he told E! News: "I had to stay in the homeless shelter because I really didn't have it, I didn't want my son taken away if I didn't have a place to stay, so my cousin found the program to enter after staying in the shelter for homeless people and they helped me find my first apartment. "
But it was in that new home where his months-long romance with Wenner deconstructed. After she cheated on him with Rivera (who would eventually become a wife now) See Torres), Wenner contemplated forgiveness even going so far as to say he would be willing to try again. Then, at the end of 2011, Marroquin entered Lowry's life.
"So I'm working at the mall, the Buckle store, and Javi and his brother come in. I assume his older brother is his father and that makes us laugh," he wrote on his website about his initial meeting. "At the time of departure, he asks me to take me an ice cream and I say no, haha. It's hard to see that looking back I rejected him! Anyway, from there he returned to Buckle and we started form a friendship through Twitter and Buckle visits. " Finally, he summed up: "I gave him my number."
About nine months later, he offered a ring and in a matter of days they got married in a Pennsylvania court before Marroquin left for Texas Air Force training.
By the time they organized an elaborate celebration at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, in September 2013, Lowry was seven months together with Lincoln and seemed destined for the kind of happy happiness he had always been looking for.
But almost as quickly as the spectators saw their marriage coming together, they testified to their outcome. Beginning with the sixth season in 2015, the duo's problems, including Marroquin's trust issues, were exhibited.
Discussing his "rough patch,quot; with Us weeklLowry explained that they were struggling to "be on the same parenting page,quot; with the newborn Lincoln. And while Marroquin spent most of his time at work, he found it easier to make friends in his new home in Delaware thanks to a support group for breastfeeding and regular sessions at CrossFit, he said, adding: "It really it was affecting at that time. "
While they were able to get through those skirmishes, their next obstacle proved insurmountable. While dealing with the reality of Lowry's miscarriage in 2015, his fights intensified. "It's like I need someone to blame," Marroquin reasoned during an episode. "I needed to blame someone, and I was taking it out."
So while on the surface, the couple seemed committed to staying together when the aviator was deployed in early 2016, their physical separation soon became legal. What exactly It went wrong still appears for debate. In his main comments, Marroquin seems to imply Pride of mercy scribe cheated, saying shyly, she "knows what she did." But the Delaware State University graduate is determined and insists on E! News that she was never unfaithful. Anyway, when Marroquin returned that summer, his romance was so damaged that all that was left to do was one season. Marriage Boot Camp: reality stars.
However, even when it came to fixing their union, opinions differed. While Marroquin told the advisors that "he hoped there was a small chance that Kailyn and I could solve any problem we had and give our marriage a legitimate opportunity," he admitted that "it was clearly not on the same page."
For Lowry, who had accepted the fact that he married at age 20 before she really knew what he wanted, the goal was courtesy. "I didn't even know those were Javi's intentions," he said. We weekly. "I thought we were going to literally make coparenting work work."
In the end, they left on stable grounds, or at least in a place good enough to be able to speak frankly about the possibilities of a meeting in it. Coffee Convos Podcast in 2018.
"I just think there is a lot of history between us that (none) of us will ever let go," said Marroquin. "Even if we tried again in the future, it wouldn't work because I know the type of person I am and the type of person I am. We argued. It just wouldn't happen." Lowry agreed and added: "I couldn't have said it better. I don't think we can be together again."
Of course, by then, Marroquin had fallen in love with his companions. Teen mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus before settling in with the current fiancee Lauren Comeau, while Lowry had moved with Lux's father, López, a relationship that crashed and burned before airing.
In a 2017 meeting program, Lowry revealed that he had not seen him "in a month,quot;, and had little hope that they would get to a good place. "You know, he cheated on me throughout my pregnancy," she claimed. Dr. Drew Pinsky. "The things I went through … all the way to have it was something I wouldn't want for my worst enemy. You know, it was like, & # 39; Oh, it will get better, it will get better,quot; and then it never got better. There is no contact. "
That, of course, has changed since then, with the two continuing their intermittent routine, a situation that, in part, led Lowry to talk to therapist Kati Morton about her romantic choices.
"You feel really comfortable in unhealthy relationships," Morton said, which made Pothead's hair care founder accept that she was often bored in solid joints. "I don't know how to accept the beautiful things they do, so it made me feel very uncomfortable," he explained, "how can I accept this or say thank you?"
Although she seems hesitant to follow Morton's advice not to treat romance as an exciting journey, Lowry is pretty sure she will know when she finds the person she would like to travel with for life.
"You fall in love with souls, not gender or sex," he said. Hopefully your perfect soul is in sight.
