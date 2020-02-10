Indignant fans because Luke Perry is not included in the Oscars 2020 In Memoriam

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Viewers are expressing disappointment at the 2020 Oscars after the Academy forgot to include Luke Perry in the tribute In Memoriam.
When Billie eilishand brother Finneas took the stage to perform "Yesterday,quot; during the In Memoriam, fans waited to see the Once upon a time … in Hollywood The star's face appears on the screen. But, when they saw name after name appear on the screen, viewers of Sunday night's program realized that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not include the deceased star.
To add more insult to the injury, Perry starred alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio and more in the Best Film nominee Once upon a time … in Hollywood. "Luke Perry wasn't in the In Memorial? He was literally in one of the most nominated movies of the night! Disrespectful!" a Twitter user celebrated.
Many more people expressed their disappointment and indignation on social networks, which made their name become minutes.
And it seems that it was not the only name that was omitted. Cameron Boyce It was left out of the on-screen part of the In Memoriam segment, but it was included in the online gallery of photos shared on the Academy website. Similarly, Luke was in the online version.
While some stars were relegated only to the website, others, such as Kobe Bryant, were recognized on the stage of the show. The photo of the late star of the Lakers was subtitled with the quote: "Life is too short to get bogged down and discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going."
