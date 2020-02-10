Indignant fans because Luke Perry is not included in the Oscars 2020 In Memoriam

Viewers are expressing disappointment at the 2020 Oscars after the Academy forgot to include Luke Perry in the tribute In Memoriam.

When Billie eilishand brother Finneas took the stage to perform "Yesterday,quot; during the In Memoriam, fans waited to see the Once upon a time … in Hollywood The star's face appears on the screen. But, when they saw name after name appear on the screen, viewers of Sunday night's program realized that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not include the deceased star.

To add more insult to the injury, Perry starred alongside Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio and more in the Best Film nominee Once upon a time … in Hollywood. "Luke Perry wasn't in the In Memorial? He was literally in one of the most nominated movies of the night! Disrespectful!" a Twitter user celebrated.

Many more people expressed their disappointment and indignation on social networks, which made their name become minutes.