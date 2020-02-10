Indian BJP criticized for "offensive,quot; tweet about anti-CAA protesters | News

New Delhi, India – A tweet published by the government party of India has provoked controversy, with the right-wing party accused of mocking a phrase used by protesters against citizenship law.

India has witnessed protests across the country against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) passed by Parliament in December last year at the latest in a series of government-led anti-Muslim policies of the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The slogan "Kaaghaz Nahi Dikhayenge Hum,quot; (we will not show the documents) has reverberated during the more than seven weeks of protests, as a sign of challenge against the planned National Registry of Citizens (NRC).

The government says it has yet to decide on the implementation of the NRC, but wants to move forward with the National Population Registry (NPR), which critics say is a precursor to the NRC.

BJP Karnataka unit tweeted a video of Muslim women dressed in burqa who were in a row apparently outside a polling station in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Saturday to cast their votes, with a title: "Kaagaz Nahi Dikayenge Hum! The documents are safe, you must show them again during the NPR exercise. "

The tweet has won more than 31,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 10,000 times with many criticisms of the right-wing party for threatening protesters.

This is the ruling party of India, a group of extremist nationalists, who openly mocks a phrase used by dissidents and protesters throughout their nation to resist discriminatory policies. Someone please remind the BJP that, in a democracy: Dissidence in Patriotic. https://t.co/cvwddRohzr – Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) February 9, 2020

"What a rude driving you drive. The language of thugs and thugs from the state of Karnataka, known for its literary excellence. Embarrassing," wrote one user.

The main journalist Suhasini Haider tweeted: "This mocking and mocking tone towards a minority by the ruling party is not only frightening; it is against everything that India represents."

"There are reasons to believe that the fanaticism of the party is the true intention and the denials of the union government are not taken seriously even by the ruling party," said Gazala Wahab, an assistant professor at the Center for the Study of Law of JNU and Governance.

This is not the first time that mango @ BJP4Karnataka has been criticized for controversial tweets.

Last month, he published a controversial tweet comparing a student from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) with an armed man who shot at protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in New Delhi.

The tweet had pictures of Sharjeel Imam, who is in police custody for delivering a speech, and the gunman with the title: "Action,quot; for Imam and "reaction,quot; for the gunman, which implies that the shooting was a reaction to the speech of Imam

Two recent BJP publications handle those that had to be removed. "The nation wants to know,quot; why they put it. His supporters want to know why they were eliminated. Unless, of course, their social media managers are also operated, like firearms in Jamia, by minors? pic.twitter.com/xjjN9Z7AUp – Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 31, 2020

The tweet was removed later after the public protest.

Even some supporters of BJP made an exception to the tweet tone. "Not done! It adds to the fear factor! It disrupts the tone of Prime Minister Modi. Please be sensible," wrote Amrita Bhinder, a vocal defender of the BJP and former member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (the youth wing BJP) .

Delhi-based activist Shabnam Hashmi told Al Jazeera that Karnataka BJP is "threateningly offensive,quot; and is constantly creating an atmosphere of "hate and polarization."

"It seems to say whether you (Muslims) like it or not, you will have to show the documents during NPR. Not only Muslims but all marginalized sections will suffer greatly during the NRC process, the first step that begins with NPR," Hashmi said.

"It is during the NPR process that doubtful citizens will be marked. They are only cheating people," he said.

Karnataka BJP leaders in the past have been accused of causing a xenophobic frenzy, with the state government taking strong action against undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh.

Last month, hundreds of people were left homeless after authorities demolished a poor neighborhood in the state capital of Bangalore, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, for rumors that it was inhabited by Bangladeshis. It later turned out that all residents were Indian citizens.

Tejasvi Surya, a member of the Karnataka BJP parliament, has been accused of alarmism and Islamophobia.

"Shaheen Bagh is (a) symbol of Islamic fanaticism in the outfit of constitutional secularism," he tweeted, referring to the epicenter of anti-CAA protests.

Critics say the citizenship law, which accelerates citizenship for non-Muslims from three neighboring countries, goes against the country's secular constitution.

The law, along with the proposed national NRC, has instilled fear among the country's Muslims, who make up almost 15 percent of India's 1.3 billion population.

India has witnessed mass protests after the BJP-led government passed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Law in December last year (File: Bilal Kuchay / Al Jazeera)

Nearly 30 people have died in protests against the CAA across the country so far.

A similar exercise in the northeastern state of Assam excluded almost two million people from the citizenship list last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has said that no individual should submit any documents for the NPR survey, but Karnataka BJP's tweet says otherwise.

BJP spokesman Nalin Kohli also said that the NPR does not require citizenship documents.

"The Karnataka BJP tweet drives … it leads to unnecessary confusion because the NPR does not require any documents and the union government has repeatedly said it."