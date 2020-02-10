In the Amazon bookstore, there are no second chances for the Third Reich

%MINIFYHTML3d59d7495f094d94a345577b57f195ec11% %MINIFYHTML3d59d7495f094d94a345577b57f195ec12%

SAN FRANCISCO – Amazon is silently canceling its Nazis.

%MINIFYHTML3d59d7495f094d94a345577b57f195ec13% %MINIFYHTML3d59d7495f094d94a345577b57f195ec14%

Over the past 18 months, the retailer has removed two books by David Duke, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, as well as several titles by George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the US Nazi Party. Amazon has also banned volumes such as "The ruling elite: the Zionist takeover of world power,quot; and "A history of central banking and the slavery of mankind."

%MINIFYHTML3d59d7495f094d94a345577b57f195ec15% %MINIFYHTML3d59d7495f094d94a345577b57f195ec16%

While few can lament the disappearance of these hateful books, the growing number of banished titles has raised concern among some of the third-party booksellers that store Amazon's vast virtual shelves. Amazon, they said, seems to operate under vague or non-existent rules.

"Amazon reserves the right to determine if the content provides an acceptable experience," said a recent removal notice that the company sent to a bookseller.

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have been affected in recent years by controversies that face freedom of expression against offensive content. Amazon has largely escaped this debate. But with millions of outside merchants that supply much of what Amazon sells to tens of millions of customers, that ability to maintain a low profile may be coming to an end.

Amazon began as a bookstore and, even as it moved towards many more lucrative projects, it now controls at least two-thirds of the market for new, used and digital volumes in the United States. With its profusion of reader reviews, the ability to reduce prices without worrying about profitability and its control of the e-book landscape, to name just three advantages, Amazon has immense power to shape the information that people are consuming

However, the retailer refuses to provide a list of prohibited books, say how they were chosen or even discuss the issue. "The booksellers make decisions every day on what selection of books they choose to offer," he said in a statement.

Gregory Delzer is a Tennessee bookseller whose Amazon listings represent approximately one third of its sales. "They don't tell us the rules and they don't let us think," he said. "But they squeeze us for every penny."

Nazi-themed articles appear regularly on Amazon, where they are removed under its "offensive and controversial materials,quot; policy. These rules do not apply to books. Amazon simply says that books for sale on its site "should provide a positive customer experience."

Now Amazon is becoming increasingly proactive in removing Nazi material. He even allowed his own Nazi-themed program, "The Man in the High Castle," to be cleared for a tribute. The series, which began in 2015 and concluded in November, takes place in a parallel of the United States where the Germans and the Japanese won World War II.

"High Castle,quot; is luxurious in the use of National Socialist symbols. "There is nothing in which there is no swastika," said actor Rufus Sewell, who played the Nazi antihero, in a promotional video. The series promoted his interpretation of "Hitler's controlling aesthetic,quot; in his nomination for a special effects Emmy.

But in "The Man in the High Castle: Creating the Alternative World," published in November by Titan Books, the swastikas and eagles and crosses were digitally erased from Sewell's uniform, from Times Square and the Statue of Liberty, even from scenes set in Berlin. A note on the copyright page said: "We respect, in this book, the legal and ethical responsibility not to perpetuate the distribution of the symbols of oppression."

An Amazon spokeswoman said: "We do not make editorial modifications to the images." Titan, who wanted to market the book in Germany, where Nazi image laws are strict, said Amazon approved the changes.

Some fans of the series said they found that reading the book was as dystopian as the show itself. "If you can't even show swastikas in a book about Nazis taking over the United States, please don't make books again," one critic wrote.

When Amazon drops a book from its store, it's as if it never existed. A recent Google search for Duke's "My Awakening: A Path to Racial Understanding,quot; on Amazon threw a link to an image of an Amazon employee's dog. Amazon sellers call these dead ends "dog pages."

Some booksellers, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said they had no problem with the retailer converting as many offensive books into dog pages as he wanted.

Delzer, the owner of a second-hand store in Nashville, Tennessee, called Defunct Books, has a different opinion. "If Amazon executives are so proud of their high moral standards, they should issue memoranda about what books they are banning instead of keeping sellers and readers in the dark," he said.

The bookseller said he only knew that Amazon was banning titles because he received an automatic message from the retailer, saying that two used books he sold seven years ago: "Conspiracy of the six-pointed star: revealing revelations and forbidden knowledge about Israel, the Jews, Zionism and the Rothschilds "and,quot; Towards the White Republic "- were now banned.

"This product was identified as one whose sale is prohibited," Amazon told him. If the listings in these books are not removed immediately, the company said "it may result in the deactivation of your sales account,quot; and the possible confiscation of any money owed to you.

Amazon said it really didn't mean any of that about "Towards the White Republic." "We did not intend to imply that the book itself could not be put up for sale," he said in a statement.

As for "Conspiracy of the six-pointed star," which is widely available in other online booksellers, Amazon said the book did not meet its "content guidelines."

Delzer said the email, which he posted on an Amazon forum, was clear and Amazon was hiding about "White Republic."

A bookseller since 2001, Delzer said he does not approve white supremacy material, but believes that people should be free to read whatever they want. The biggest seller in his shop right now is Greta Thunberg, the young climate activist.

"Amazon wants its customers to trust Amazon," he said. "The place where he sells books doesn't want to think much about criticism."

In 1998, when Amazon was an ambitious company, its founder, Jeff Bezos, said: "We want all books to be available: the good, the bad and the ugly." Customer reviews, he said, "would let the truth escape."

That expansive philosophy declined over the years. In 2010, when the media discovered the "Guide for the love and pleasure of pedophiles,quot; on the site, the retailer's first reaction was to stand firm.

"Amazon believes it is censorship not to sell certain books simply because we or others believe that their message is objectionable," he said at the time.

That resolution withered before a barrage of hostility and boycott threats. Amazon pulled out the book.

Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the Office of Intellectual Freedom at the American Library Association, said Amazon has the same First Amendment right as any retailer.

"Amazon has the right of the First Amendment to choose the materials they offer," he said. "Despite its size, it does not have to sponsor the discourse it considers unacceptable."

Physical libraries rarely store supremacist literature, for no other reason that would alienate many customers. The question is whether Amazon, due to its size and power, should behave differently.

"I will not argue for the wider distribution of Nazi material," said Danny Caine of the Raven Book Store in Lawrence, Kansas, who is the author of a critical booklet, "How to resist Amazon and why." I still don't trust Amazon to be the referees of freedom of expression. What would happen if Amazon decided to take out books that represent a less despicable political point of view? Or books critical of Amazon practices? "

Amazon's new zeal to eliminate "the ugly,quot; extends beyond the Nazis. The order page for the e-book of "The Secret Relationship between Blacks and Jews,quot; of The Nation of Islam stated last week: "This title is currently not available for purchase."

"The Man in the High Castle,quot; was based on a 1962 novel of the same name by Philip K. Dick, whose stories are often about the slippery nature of reality and how it will be controlled in the future by governments and corporations. A character in the broadcast series was Rockwell, the founder of the American Nazi party.

In the "Creation of the Alternative World,quot; photos, the tribute book, the swastika around Rockwell's neck was removed. Real life Rockwell has also been largely removed from the Amazon bookstore.

After a complaint from a member of Congress in 2018, a children's book that Rockwell wrote disappeared from Amazon. The same did his book "White Power,quot;. Other Rockwell material, such as The Stormtrooper Magazine, is described as "currently unavailable."

Some vendors bypass the blocks by listing titles with one or two changed words, other booksellers said. A vendor said he recently received a message from Amazon that several titles of Savitri Devi, also known as "Hitler's Priestess," were banned. But now they are on site. And a copy of "Towards the White Republic,quot; recently appeared on Amazon, for $ 973 plus shipping.

There is still a lot of other Nazi material available on Amazon, much with favorable reviews. There is the "SS Leadership Guide,quot;, many editions of Hitler's "Mein Kampf,quot; and "Nature and form of National Socialism,quot; by Joseph Goebbels, to name just a few.

That only underscores how difficult it can be to know exactly what Amazon's rules are. The confusion is reinforced by AbeBooks, the largest second-hand book platform outside Amazon.

Some of the books launched from Amazon are available on Abe. Recently, there were 18 copies of Duke's books on Abe, priced at up to $ 150. Amazon, owner of Abe, declined to comment.