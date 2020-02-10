Images of & # 39; body bags & # 39; from inside Wuhan | China

%MINIFYHTMLc6304f2047d22282441ca99230b526ae11% %MINIFYHTMLc6304f2047d22282441ca99230b526ae12%

Fang Bin, a 47-year-old traditional clothing vendor from Wuhan, said he visited one of seven hospitals designated to treat suspected and confirmed patients of the new type of coronavirus.

Fang provided one of his videos to The Associated Press news agency, which verified it. Shortly after his visit, men in suits of hazardous materials allegedly arrived at his home to verify his health.

%MINIFYHTMLc6304f2047d22282441ca99230b526ae13% %MINIFYHTMLc6304f2047d22282441ca99230b526ae14%

He said they grabbed him and surrounded him, confiscating his computer and mobile phone, and then put him in a car and took him to the outskirts of the city, where they began to interrogate him. He was released shortly after.

%MINIFYHTMLc6304f2047d22282441ca99230b526ae15% %MINIFYHTMLc6304f2047d22282441ca99230b526ae16%

Source: Al Jazeera