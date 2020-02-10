I'm not fine with this bloody first look makes a bold statement

This is a way to get attention for your new show. ME! News has its first exclusive look at the new key art for Netflix I'm not fine with this and it is very good

%MINIFYHTML508c3067db4909326cb23868ad6f792311% %MINIFYHTML508c3067db4909326cb23868ad6f792312%

The new series of people who brought you Strange things Y The end of the F – king of the world stars That Y Sharp objects revelation star Sophia Lillis like Sydney, a young woman who begins to develop mysterious superheroes. From the aspect of key art, things are not going so well.

Wyatt Oleff (That), Sofia Bryant (The good wife), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes), Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (Water fall) Y Richard Ellis He will also star in the series based on the graphic novel of the same name of Charles Forsman. And yes, you can say that this is a That meeting.