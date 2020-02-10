I'm not fine with this bloody first look makes a bold statement

Netflix
This is a way to get attention for your new show. ME! News has its first exclusive look at the new key art for Netflix I'm not fine with this and it is very good
The new series of people who brought you Strange things Y The end of the F – king of the world stars That Y Sharp objects revelation star Sophia Lillis like Sydney, a young woman who begins to develop mysterious superheroes. From the aspect of key art, things are not going so well.
Wyatt Oleff (That), Sofia Bryant (The good wife), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes), Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (Water fall) Y Richard Ellis He will also star in the series based on the graphic novel of the same name of Charles Forsman. And yes, you can say that this is a That meeting.
Jonathan Entwistle He is co-creator, director and executive producer. Christy Hall He is co-creator, writer and executive producer. Other executive producers include Shawn levy, Dan levine, Dan cohen Y Josh Barry Produce for 21 laps of entertainment.
The official Netflix description of the program describes it as a "story of irreverent origin that follows a teenager who navigates through the trials and tribulations of high school, while facing the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality and mysterious superpowers. who are just beginning to wake up. deep inside her. "
Check out the first preview of the series below.
I'm not fine with this, which should not be confused with that of Freeform Everything will be fine, is classified as a series of young adults. The show will launch on Wednesday, February 26 on Netflix and was filmed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
