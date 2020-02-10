IIIT-Delhi Extramarks partners to promote AI research – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLc5cbaf239dfdd6ca93fe5f02d5bed82711% %MINIFYHTMLc5cbaf239dfdd6ca93fe5f02d5bed82712%

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology in Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has partnered with the educational technology company Extramarks to promote and encourage research in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Extramarks, in association with IIIT-Delhi, will establish a research laboratory in the Department of Informatics that will be dedicated to the task of creating new advances in the area of ​​& # 39; IA in education & # 39 ;, according to a statement from the company.

"This partnership opens the doors of constructive research for our students, who will benefit greatly from the practical experience they will gain by getting involved with Extramarks. Together, we hope to lead the revolution in education from the front," said Ranjan, director of IIIT- Delhi. Bose said.

This collaboration is hoping to make the delivery of education more personalized, interactive and effective, the statement added.

"Having successfully implemented AI in our school and application-based learning content, we are now interested in implementing futuristic technology that will cause innovative disruptions in the delivery of education to help students learn in a personalized environment. and independent. Our partnership with IIIT-Delhi is a step in the same direction, "said Ritvik Kulshrestha, CEO, Extramarks Education.