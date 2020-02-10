"I was furious,quot;: teachers demand changes after active shooter exercise causes panic

CINCINNATI (Up News Info Local) – Some teachers in Cincinnati demand a change after an active shooter drill caused widespread panic at their school.

Students and teachers are supposed to be warned before active shooter exercises begin. But some teachers at the Academy of Multilingual Immersion Studies said they did not hear a warning and assumed the worst when the drill began in late January, WCPO reported.

"At no time did I hear the word,quot; drill, "said Kristan Sterling, a school teacher. "My students, I teach seventh and eighth grade, at that time they began to physically jump on top of each other to corner themselves."

Sterling described the panic that occurred in her classroom after the principal announced that there was an intruder in the building where the school was closed.

"I have the students packed and ready with scissors, ready to jump, ready to ram," he said.

A lack of communication has caused Cincinnati Public Schools to reconsider how they conduct active shooting drills. @ambriehlc It has more: https: //t.co/LU2MY9nv1N – 91.7 WVXU (@ 917wvxu) February 8, 2020

Sterling and other angry teachers conveyed their concerns Friday at the school board meeting's policy committee.

In another class, teacher Dianna Schweitzer hid under a sink with two students.

"My colleague was ready to get anyone behind the door," he said. "I wasn't armed, but I had big and heavy things."

"I was furious," Sterling said. "I was furious. What could have happened if we had thought that this SRO (school resource officer) or our principal or anyone else who was checking the halls was a real intruder."

The district general counsel said he will follow up with the school's teachers and work with them to develop possible changes in the active shooter simulation procedures.

