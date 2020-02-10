"I am not sure what the future holds,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLbc6b7ac700ea2945d853ef323dba795111% %MINIFYHTMLbc6b7ac700ea2945d853ef323dba795112%

– It's the end of an era. Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers will leave Los Angeles Chargers, the franchise he defined for most of two decades.

The team announced Monday that Rivers and the 38-year-old Chargers have "mutually agreed,quot; to separate after 16 seasons.



Rivers will become a free agent. He had previously said that he would like to continue his career and that he does not want to retire.

%MINIFYHTMLbc6b7ac700ea2945d853ef323dba795115% %MINIFYHTMLbc6b7ac700ea2945d853ef323dba795116% "I am very grateful to the Spanos family and the Chargers organization for the past 16 years," Rivers wrote in a statement. "In everything you do, it is the people you do it with that makes it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, support staff and teammates that will last forever, and for that I am very grateful.

“I never took the opportunity to lead this team on the field for 235 games for granted. We had many good times, starting in San Diego and then ending in Los Angeles. I wish my teammates and coaches nothing but the best to keep going.

"I'm not sure what the future holds, but my family and I hope to see what God has planned for us." Rivers was selected by the No. 4 Chargers overall in the 2004 draft. After backing Drew Brees for two seasons, he took the reins in 2006 when Brees left in free agency to join the New Orleans Saints. Rivers was an iron man from that moment, he never missed a game. He has started 235 consecutive games in the regular season and the playoffs, ranked second of all time for consecutive starts only behind Brett Favre. He has also thrown for 59,271 yards and 397 touchdowns, both are sixth of all time. However, despite his stellar numbers, the playoff success of his contemporaries, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Aaron Rodgers and Brees, has eluded him. Rivers has a playoff record in his career of only 11-11 and has only achieved one AFC title. He has never played in a Super Bowl. Rivers are likely to look for a franchise that will give them a final race in a trophy. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said the decision was made before free agency to allow both parties "to place themselves in the best position for success in 2020."

"After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to see how 2019 developed, evaluate our future goals, evaluate the current status of the list and see if there was a way forward meaning for both parties, "Telesco wrote in a statement. "When we talked about various scenarios, it became clear that it would be better for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has really been a remarkable career."

It is not clear where the Chargers will go now to get the quarterback's help as they prepare to leave Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson and move to their new home, the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which they will share with the Rams. The Bolts have been listed as a possible destination for free agent Tom Brady if he decides to leave the New England Patriots. The Chargers could also explore the recruitment of a quarterback, as they have the 6th overall pick and could chase players like Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama or Justin Herbert of Oregon.