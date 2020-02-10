Hundreds of people are tested for coronavirus in the French Alps

It is feared that a & # 39; super spreader & # 39; British has infected at least seven other people with coronavirus, which led to emergency tests of hundreds of people on their flights, alpine skiing holidays and even staff at their local pub.

The businessman is at the center of a network of cases that span the United Kingdom, France and Spain after he apparently contracted the virus during a four-day trip to Singapore for a sales conference for the gas analysis company Servomex .

%MINIFYHTML6262f552e93b6f1970b6e2a2f0dcb5f611% %MINIFYHTML6262f552e93b6f1970b6e2a2f0dcb5f612%

The man in his fifties then traveled from Southeast Asia to the Alps to ski in Les Contamines-Montjoie at the end of January, where five more Britons, including a nine-year-old boy, became infected despite the fact that & # 39; super spreader & # 39; He had no cold or flu-like symptoms.

The health authorities in Britain have also contacted 183 passengers and six crew members on an Easyjet flight that the unidentified man then took from Geneva to London, warning them that they could become infected.

Five employees of The Grenadier in Hove, their local pub, were instructed to self-insulate for fifteen days after he went to have a beer on Saturday, February 1.

And a student at Portslade Aldridge Community Academy in Brighton was also told to stay at home for two weeks amid fears that he came into contact with the so-called & # 39; super spreader & # 39 ;.

Passengers, including a baby, disembark from a charter flight carrying British evacuees from Wuhan, China, after arriving at the RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire

Environmental consultant Bob Saynor, 48, and his nine-year-old son have been named locally as the center of the outbreak and are being treated in a hospital.

Mr. Saynor's other two children and four Britons from another family are kept in isolation in French hospitals as a precaution. According to reports, his wife Catriona, a doctor, is in the United Kingdom.

The authorities have tried desperately to stop further propagation with a cross-border search of all the hundreds of people with whom the Hove man may have had contact.

Today it has been confirmed that nine Britons have the killer virus: five in France, one in Japan, one in Spain and two in the United Kingdom. Two others in the UK are sick, but they are believed to be Chinese citizens on vacation in Yorkshire.

More than 900 people died and 37,000 were infected since the outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was locked to stop the spread: an evacuation flight landed yesterday at the RAF Brize Norton.

Public Health England is under pressure to reveal where the so-called & # 39; super spreader & # 39; and the total scope of the numbers under observation.

The task has become more difficult because the patient, from Hove in East Sussex, interrupted his return from Singapore to Britain by taking a four-day break in the French Alps.

The middle-aged man contracted the virus during a conference at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore organized by Servomex, a British gas analysis company, more than two weeks ago.

He then traveled to a ski chalet in Les Contamines-Montjoie, near Megeve, from January 24 to 28. He returned to Britain on an Easyjet flight on January 28, but became ill after arriving in Britain.

The medical director of England, Professor Chris Whitty, said that the patient, who is being treated at the Royal Free Hospital in London, is "a known contact of a previously confirmed case of the United Kingdom, and the virus was transmitted in France,quot; .

Five employees of the Grenadier pub in Hove were instructed to self-insulate after they visited him for two hours on February 1. A student from the school in the area was also told to self-isolate during the investigation into the movements of man.

Five Britons who shared the ski chalet with him were diagnosed over the weekend, and hundreds of residents of the picturesque city are now undergoing tests.

The super spreader had been in the chalet near the main ski lifts of Les Contamines, where five people got sick.

Five employees of the Grenadier pub in Hove have been instructed to self-insulate after they visited for two hours on February 1.

The owner has confirmed that the & # 39; super spreader & # 39; He had been having a drink, but said the pub is open for business.

Professor Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said last night: “ This new case would appear to be related to the case group in the French ski resort that is also related to the case in Brighton.

& # 39; As such, this case is part of the same group that is reported to be linked to a British citizen returning from Singapore.

& # 39; While we currently do not know many details about how this new case was related to others in the group, its identification does not indicate at this stage a greater diffusion within the community of the United Kingdom.

& # 39; If the new individual had already been identified through contact tracking and the person isolated himself, then this should not present any additional risk.

"Other cases within an already identified group are not surprising and do not represent an additional risk to public health, provided that such contacts comply with Public Health England's instructions."

The authorities confirmed yesterday that a fourth case of coronavirus in the United Kingdom was also related to businessman Hove.

In addition, a British father of two children who stayed at the ski resort tested positive after returning home to Mallorca.

The five Britons who contracted the virus in the Alps include the owner of the villa, environmental consultant Bob Saynor, 48, and his nine-year-old son.

They are in the hospital with three other Britons who were staying in the six-bedroom chalet.

Mr. Saynor's other two children and four Britons from another family are kept in isolation in French hospitals as a precaution. According to reports, his wife Catriona, a doctor, is in the United Kingdom.

Brexit crisis plans to cope with the coronavirus are not revived Ministers are reliving the plans originally designed to deal with a Brexit No Deal to help address the impact of the coronavirus on business. They worry that Chinese cities and factories may be blocked for months, creating a shortage of goods that UK companies trust. Whitehall officials were ordered to dust out crisis plans to ensure the flow of vital supplies if Britain left the EU without an agreement. It comes after concerns about companies that are running out of life-saving equipment or parts for supply chains. The virus has forced companies with Chinese operations to close factories. Those affected include the Apple iPhone manufacturer, Ford, Volkswagen and Nissan car manufacturers, airlines such as British Airways and pharmaceutical giant Glaxosmithkline. Experts fear that the impact of the virus could cost the world economy £ 217 billion in the first quarter of 2020. According to reports, Foreign Minister Sajid Javid joined the meetings of the Cobra emergency committee to discuss the crisis.

It is understood that the family lived in the village only three months after moving from Hove, despite having bought the property several years ago. Ms. Saynor had left France by the time the investigation began and is under observation in a hospital in the United Kingdom. It is not clear if it was the fourth case diagnosed in Britain.

The French authorities have closed the primary school of 95 students attended by the nine-year-old son of the Saynors, while a school of 200 students in the nearby Saint-Gervais he attended for a day last week will also close.

Etienne Jacquet, mayor of Les Contamines-Montjoie, said the villa had been disinfected.

At this time of year, the village of 1,200 people, which is part of the Mount Blanc ski area, is home to thousands of skiers.

But local store staff said some tourists had canceled reservations, despite the fact that the French half-week week starts today, followed by the British half of next week.

Last night, Easyjet spokesman said he had contacted all passengers and crew on the flight of the infected airline from Geneva to London Gatwick on January 28.

Five employees at The Grenadier pub in Hove were instructed to self-insulate after they visited him for two hours on February 1. A student from the school in the area was also told to self-isolate during the investigation into the movements of man.

The meeting in Singapore was attended by 94 other business people, with participants from Malaysia, South Korea and Great Britain also diagnosed with coronavirus.

Cononavirus detection tests have been carried out in the city of Les Contamines-Montjoie, near Megeve, in the French Alps.

The local ambulance service estimated that 200 people had been evaluated on Sunday afternoon.

The Les Contamines ski club, where the nine-year-old infected boy is a member, canceled training on Sunday.

The Regional Health Agency of Auvergne Rhône Alpes is desperately trying to track the course of contaminated people.

Emergency service workers at a local school, where they examined people for the coronavirus.

The Regional Health Agency of Auvergne Rhône Alpes is trying to identify who the infected people came into contact with

Dr. Nathalie MacDermott of King & # 39; s College in London said yesterday her "concern about the potential of this epidemic to become a pandemic, particularly if international lines of communication on infection cases and the mechanism are not maintained of transmission,quot;.

Professor Richard Tedder, visiting professor at Imperial College London, said the most recent cases resulted in the "potential risk of a pandemic."

China raised the death toll yesterday due to its outbreak of coronavirus to 811, passing the death toll worldwide due to the SARS epidemic.

China's ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiaoming, described the virus, which has spread to at least 27 countries and territories, infecting more than 330 people, as "the enemy of humanity."

Health experts believe that the outbreak could have spread from bats to humans through the illegal trafficking of pangolins, or scaly anteaters, which are highly prized in China for food and medicine.

105 fly when the hotel becomes Camp Corona II

More than 100 Britons were quarantined at a three-star hotel in Milton Keynes yesterday after another airlift from Wuhan.

With masks and escorted by health personnel in hazardous materials suits, the group flew from China to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Some passengers held children in their arms while helping them from the plane. The 105 Britons were taken to the Kents Hill Park hotel and conference center in a convoy of trainers with a police escort.

Follow previous air flights to Britain from the city in the heart of the coronavirus outbreak, which led 94 people to quarantine in the Wirral.

The Milton Keynes group will remain at the hotel for two weeks until they receive medical authorization. They have received books and magazines and will have access to the Internet on phones and tablets.

In the picture: a room in the conference center and Kents Hill Park hotel in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, the room also has tea cups and a kettle

Children will receive toys and games. Upon arrival at the hotel, the group received bags of toiletries and were supplied with Primark underwear and other clothing. Baby equipment is also being brought, such as high chairs. The hotel, which has more than 70 meeting rooms and 300 rooms, was surrounded yesterday by temporary fences. The ambulances waited outside and the police watched the entrances.

The rented flight arrived in Brize Norton shortly before 7.30 in the morning. It carried the 105 Britons along with 95 Europeans and 13 medical staff and officials. It is understood that all passengers went to the quarantine hotel. It was learned that two Britons were prevented from boarding in Wuhan after showing high temperatures during the exam.

The hotel is close to three schools, but nearby residents said they were not worried that the quarantine was so close. Stephen Szyelimski, 73, said: & # 39; They have to go somewhere. You could say that it could have been better if they had put themselves in a more isolated place, but I have no contention. It has to be done correctly.

The image is a bathroom in the center, where the repatriated British citizens of Wuhan, China, are taken to be monitored by the 2019-nCoV strain of the new coronavirus.

Passengers have been taken by bus to the Kents Hill Park hotel and the conference center in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, where they will be quarantined for 14 days (the provisions set forth in the center are shown in the photo)

Tracy Philemon, 59, said: "Wherever they do, people will not be happy. It's unfortunate for us in some ways, but as long as they do things as they are supposed to … I don't see any problem with that & # 39; & # 39 ;. Meanwhile, a Briton whose honeymoon on a luxury cruise ship was interrupted after contracting the coronavirus yesterday, said he "can't wait to get out,quot; of the hospital.

The driver of the truck, Alan Steele, 58, was removed last week from the Diamond Princess, which is currently in quarantine off the coast of Japan with 3,700 passengers on board.

His placement in an isolation unit on land in Japan joined the pain of being separated from his new wife Wendy, 51.

Steele said he had shown no signs of serious illness and was wasting his time watching British television. He insisted: "All my vital signs still show that I am healthy."

Steele, of Wolverhampton, expressed frustration at not being able to shower or use a coffee machine due to security risks. He said: "I can't wait to get out of here."