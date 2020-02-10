Hull FC striker Chris Satae suspended for three games due to late tackle in derby | Rugby League News

Home Sports Hull FC striker Chris Satae suspended for three games due to late...

Last update: 10/02/20 1:45 pm

Hull FC striker Chris Satae played in his team's 25-16 victory against Hull KR on Friday

Hull FC striker Chris Satae was suspended for three games for a late entry.

Satae was charged with a grade C crime by the Rugby Football League match review panel following an incident in the Hull derby on Friday.

2:31
Hull FC fought for a 25-16 hard fight over city rivals Hull KR to win Lee Radford his 100th victory as head coach

Detailing the reason for taking action, the charge sheet says: "A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been thrown by an opponent in a vulnerable position that causes excessive flexion of the head, neck or spine,quot;.

Salford's half-runner Kevin Brown was charged with a dangerous A-grade contact offense for his team's victory over Toronto, but avoided any other action.

The panel issued warnings to St. Helens forward Matty Lees and Wigan's support Ethan Havard.

