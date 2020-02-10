Hull FC striker Chris Satae suspended for three games due to late tackle in derby | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLdfda5cd04162e44c2e091852ac43a27611% %MINIFYHTMLdfda5cd04162e44c2e091852ac43a27612%
By PA Average
Last update: 10/02/20 1:45 pm
Hull FC striker Chris Satae was suspended for three games for a late entry.
Satae was charged with a grade C crime by the Rugby Football League match review panel following an incident in the Hull derby on Friday.
Detailing the reason for taking action, the charge sheet says: "A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been thrown by an opponent in a vulnerable position that causes excessive flexion of the head, neck or spine,quot;.
Salford's half-runner Kevin Brown was charged with a dangerous A-grade contact offense for his team's victory over Toronto, but avoided any other action.
The panel issued warnings to St. Helens forward Matty Lees and Wigan's support Ethan Havard.