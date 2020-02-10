huawei: China to France: don't discriminate against Huawei in 5G – Latest news

The Chinese embassy in Paris on Sunday urged the French government not to discriminate against Huawei when selecting suppliers for its 5G mobile network, saying it feared the company would face more restrictions than its rivals.

China's Huawei, a global giant in telecommunications network equipment, is the center of an international political storm, while the United States seeks to convince countries to ban the company from its mobile networks. Washington says its technology could allow "backdoors,quot; for Chinese espionage, an accusation denied by Huawei and Beijing.

France is in the early stages of implementing its next-generation wireless technology, and the government's stance on Huawei's possible role is still lacking clarity, according to some commercial agencies in the telecommunications industry. Some French media have reported in recent months that the company could face restrictions in several cities.

The Chinese embassy said in a statement on its website that it was "shocked and worried,quot; about these reports, adding that French President Emmanuel Macron and other officials had repeatedly assured that all companies would be treated fairly.

"If, due to security concerns, the French government really has to impose restrictions on operators, it should establish transparent criteria around this and treat all companies equally," the embassy said. He added that security fears about Huawei were unfounded.

Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comments, and the French Ministry of Economy declined to comment.

The embassy also said that China had used foreign companies such as Nokia from Finland and Ericsson from Sweden to equip its own national networks.

"We do not want to see the development of European companies in China affected due to discrimination against Huawei and protectionism in France and other European countries," he said.

The French cybersecurity agency ANSSI, which is analyzing the equipment of several suppliers, will issue its preliminary findings later this month.

Some telecommunications operators have already chosen 5G equipment manufacturers, and Orange from France opted for Nokia and Ericsson.

Britain has given Huawei a limited role in its 5G launch, while the European Union has resisted Washington's pressure for a total ban on its orientation to member states.

The United States suggested in recent days that it might consider taking a stake in Nokia and Ericsson to counter Huawei's dominance in 5G technology.

