Huawei: Britain takes US concerns about Huawei very seriously: UK Foreign Secretary – Latest news

Britain takes US concerns about Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies very seriously, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Monday.

Britain gave Huawei a limited role in its 5G mobile network last month, frustrating a global attempt by the United States to exclude Huawei from the next-generation communications systems in the West.

"There has been a market failure in terms of which high-trust providers can provide telecommunications infrastructure, and although Huawei is one of the high-risk providers, we are very confident that we have the right regime to manage it," Raab told Journalists during a visit. to Singapore

Britain has said that excluding Huawei altogether would have delayed 5G and would have cost consumers more.