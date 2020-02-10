How the Colorado players fared on the first weekend of the XFL – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLe40d125882f78691c7840e7f94fe7d3711% %MINIFYHTMLe40d125882f78691c7840e7f94fe7d3712%

The XFL started last weekend and several players with Colorado ties shined. Here is a look:

Rahim Moore, S, DC Defenders

The former Broncos second-round pick recorded the first interception of the season, eliminating Seattle Dragons quarterback Brandon Silvers in the second quarter of Saturday. He also had three tackles in the 31-19 victory.

Nick Truesdell, TE, Tampa Bay Vipers

Truesdell, who played briefly with the Colorado Ice, recorded three catches for 49 yards in the 23-3 loss of Tampa Bay to the New York Guardians.

Mekale McKay, WR, New York Guardians

The former Broncos catcher led the guardians with three catches and 58 yards against Tampa Bay.

Steven Johnson, LB, Seattle Dragons

The former Broncos linebacker led the Dragons with eight tackles, including two losses, in the Dragons' loss effort.

Nelson Spruce, WR, Los Angeles Wildcats

The former Colorado star Buffaloes made history on Saturday when he became the first player to record 100 yards in league history. Spruce finished with 11 catches for 103 yards in a 37-17 loss against the Houston Roughnecks.

Marquette King, P, St. Louis Battlehawks

King made a 61-yard explosive clearance in the third quarter.

– Joe Nguyen, Up News Info

Must read

What about the NHL plus rating? Ryan Graves of Avs has the biggest advantage

Ryan Graves ‘The leader rating plus NHL 37 comes from modest self-esteem, but it is an incarnation of the avalanche this season.

It means that Graves is a very good player in a very good team, writes Mike Chambers. Read more…

<img class = "lazyautosizes lazyload” alt=”Denver University gymnasts from left to …” width=”5568″ height=”492″ data- src=”https://i2.wp.com/www.denverpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/TDP-L-DU-GYMNASTICS_JAC2543-_JAC2134x.jpg?fit=620%2C9999px,ssl=1″ />

Meet Alexis Vásquez, the DU gymnast who beat depression while helping others do the same

On December 16, in an essay on the website of the DU athletics department, Vasquez opened to the rest of the world what his teammates, coaches and support staff members had known for more than a year: the native of Arcadia, California, had been fighting OCD, anxiety and depression, demons that almost silenced their dreams before they could literally flee. Sean Keeler shares his story. Read more…

<img class = "lazyautosizes lazyload” alt=”First ranked Mikaela in the United States …” width=”4279″ height=”568″ data- src=”https://i1.wp.com/www.denverpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/AP208774630546.jpg?fit=620%2C9999px,ssl=1″ />

Jeff Shiffrin, father of Mikaela Shiffrin, remembered as a guiding light and "believer in the process,quot;

Recalling one of his favorite memories of his father, Taylor Shiffrin described a day like Friday in Colorado: a "Snowmageddon,quot; day in the Back Bowls of Vail, which were largely deserted due to the closure of Interstate 70.

But it wasn't just having epic dust fun with the family that reminded Shiffrin before Friday's memorial for his father, Jeff, who died on February 2 after an accident at the family home in Edwards at age 65 . That was how her father comforted her little sister, Mikaela, after she fell. Mikaela, now the best ski runner in the world, was 8 or 9 years old at the time, writes John Meyer. Read more…

Quick successes

<img class = "lazyautosizes lazyload” alt=”Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado …” width=”5568″ height=”492″ data- src=”https://i2.wp.com/www.denverpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/rockies-arenado-presser_JAC3452.jpg?fit=620%2C9999px,ssl=1″ />

