How readers' predictions were compared with the Oscar awards last night

Predictions arrived, ballots were issued and the alleged Best Movie favorite did not win. The 92nd Academy Awards last night had more than a few memorable and disgusted moments: Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite,quot; became the first non-English language film to win the Best Film and "Joker,quot; won only two of the 11 awards for which she was nominated (Best actor and best original music). Did you think Brad Pitt would take home his first Oscar in an acting category? What about guessing that Renée Zellweger would win her first Best Actress award? Last week, we asked Boston.com readers for their predictions for the 2020 Oscars and you showed an accuracy of more than 60 percent in the main categories. Here is exactly how it was compared to the results.

best Actor

Winner: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker,quot;

Your prediction: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker,quot;

The readers of Boston.com and the Academy reached a resounding agreement on the performance of Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker,quot;, with 82 percent of you in favor of him for the Best Actor award. Phoenix's passionate acceptance speech touched everything from human greed to his late brother River Phoenix to artificial bovine insemination.

Best actress

Winner: Renée Zellweger, "Judy,quot;

Your prediction: Renée Zellweger, "Judy,quot;

Another consensus between the readers of Boston.com and the Academy was Renée Zellweger as Best Actress for her performance in "Judy,quot;: 50 percent of the readers' presentations selected her for the award. Cynthia Erivo, the only black actor (and the only color actor) nominated this year, received eight percent of the readers' votes.

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,quot;

His prediction: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,quot;

In one of the less surprising ads of the night, Brad Pitt won the category of Best Supporting Actor, as 63 percent of readers thought he would. Pitt used his acceptance speech to call Senate Republicans about his treatment of political trial, as well as to thank his co-star Leonardo DeCaprio and director Quentin Tarantino.

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story,quot;

His prediction: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story,quot;

Laura Dern's performance as a divorce lawyer hooked "Marriage Story,quot; to her only Oscar win of the night. In a decisive vote, 45 percent of the readers accurately predicted this result in the category of Best Supporting Actress, and the remaining nominees were evenly distributed among the selections of the readers of Boston.com.

Best director

Winner: Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite,quot;

His prediction: Sam Mendes, "1917,quot;

"Parasite,quot; had a stellar night. Bong Joon-ho won the Best Director award, a dislike for 41 percent of the readers who predicted Sam Mendes for "1917,quot;. Joon-ho became the first South Korean filmmaker to win an Oscar for Best Director.

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: "Parasite,quot;, Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won

His prediction: "Parasite,quot;, Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won

The best original script was much disputed among readers. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,quot; by Quentin Tarantino reached 29 percent, but was excluded from the first choice of readers by only three votes in favor of "Parasite,quot;, which was also the choice of the Academy.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: "Jojo Rabbit,quot;, Taika Waititi

His prediction: "Little women,quot;, Greta Gerwig

The 2020 Oscars rejected Greta Gerwig, who readers (29 percent) believed the director deserved the Best Screenplay Award adapted for "Little Women." However, the best choice of the Academy was "Jojo Rabbit,quot; by Taika Waititi, since 19 percent of you predicted that you would. be.

Best image

Winner: "Parasite,quot;

His prediction: "1917,quot;

Most readers (35 percent) predicted "1917,quot; as the winner of the Best Film, with "Parasite,quot; a distant second with 26 percent. As we now know, the unexpected victory of "Parasite,quot; made history at the Oscars. The least popular choice was "Marriage Story,quot;: only one person thought that he would be hooked on Best Film.

Check out all the winners of the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards.

Were you disappointed in this year's Academy Awards? Did the winners deserve their Oscar trophies? Tell us about this in the comments below.