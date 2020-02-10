How Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian perfected their Oscar 2020

On Oscar Sunday, the Kardashians will not disappoint in the style department.
After the Academy Awards were delivered within the Dolby Theater, many of Hollywood's biggest stars celebrated the show by attending several subsequent parties in and around Hollywood.
by Kourtney Kardashian Y Khloe Kardashian, chose to attend Beyoncé Y Jay ZExclusive party at the Chateau Marmont. And yes, E! News has all the exclusive details in its appearance.
According to stylist César DeLeön Ramirêz, Khloe wanted to try something new with his hair for night out.
"The dress is super impressive, sexy and very tight. The shoulder could not be covered, so we both felt that the hair should be short," he shared with E! News exclusively after using UNITE hair care. "I've been wanting to play with a Parisian-style bob, which is a much shorter cut than Khloe has had. She loved the idea. But, I had to create this short bob using extension pieces since we didn't really want to cut Khloe's hair. "
As for Kourtney's appearance for the night, César admits that the proud mother really couldn't decide if she wanted to have her hair up or loose.
"She was feeling both vibrations, so we went with a half-up / down style," shared the co-founder of The Wild Form. "I have to admit that she was very pretty and flirtatious."
At the roots, César sprayed UNITE LIQUID Volume texture spray on Kourtney's wet hair and then applied UNITE Smooth & Shine styling cream on its tips. This gave it volume, volume and a smooth finish.
To complete the style, César sprayed UNITE 7SECONDS Glossing spray for a radiant glow that lasted all night.
Kourtney and Khloe joined Kim Kardashian, Kanye west, Travis scott, Kylie Jenner and more stars at the special party of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. In fact, a source says that the sisters were able to talk with the hostess.
"Everyone greeted her and seemed very excited to see her and be together. Kylie, Khloe and Kourtney had drinks in their hands and danced to the rhythm of the music," a source shared with E! News. "Everyone seemed to be having fun."
And when you look so good, who wouldn't have fun?
%MINIFYHTML86b19a61fd5b10c87838cd8139d42b6c17%