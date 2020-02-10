How Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian perfected their Oscar 2020

On Oscar Sunday, the Kardashians will not disappoint in the style department.

After the Academy Awards were delivered within the Dolby Theater, many of Hollywood's biggest stars celebrated the show by attending several subsequent parties in and around Hollywood.

%MINIFYHTML86b19a61fd5b10c87838cd8139d42b6c13% %MINIFYHTML86b19a61fd5b10c87838cd8139d42b6c14%

by Kourtney Kardashian Y Khloe Kardashian, chose to attend Beyoncé Y Jay ZExclusive party at the Chateau Marmont. And yes, E! News has all the exclusive details in its appearance.

%MINIFYHTML86b19a61fd5b10c87838cd8139d42b6c15% %MINIFYHTML86b19a61fd5b10c87838cd8139d42b6c16%

According to stylist César DeLeön Ramirêz, Khloe wanted to try something new with his hair for night out.

"The dress is super impressive, sexy and very tight. The shoulder could not be covered, so we both felt that the hair should be short," he shared with E! News exclusively after using UNITE hair care. "I've been wanting to play with a Parisian-style bob, which is a much shorter cut than Khloe has had. She loved the idea. But, I had to create this short bob using extension pieces since we didn't really want to cut Khloe's hair. "