How does your diet affect your mental health? – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – There is an emerging field of psychology called "nutritional psychology,quot; focused on establishing the link between what people eat and how they feel.

"That's using food and supplements to feed your brain with those essential nutrients and modulate things so you can have less depression, less anxiety and a better focused mind," says Dr. Timothy Culbert, a pediatrician at PrairieCare.

He works with young people suffering from anxiety, depression and ADHD and discovered that in approximately half of his patients, dietary changes can have a positive impact. Some of the children supplement dietary changes with traditional therapy and medications, while others use dietary changes when other treatments have not been successful.

"My version of happy meals would be a meal that eventually feeds your mind and body in a healthy and sustainable way," he says.

For Dr. Culbert, that means more than just eating brightly colored fruits and vegetables; however, those would also be considered "happy meals."

When it comes to anxiety, he says that foods with magnesium can have a calming effect on the nervous system. These would include avocados, black beans, cashews, almonds, tofu, whole grains, dark chocolate and quinoa.

He also recommends that people with anxiety eat more often to stabilize blood sugar levels. He says that low blood glucose can trigger stress and emotional reactivity.

When it comes to helping against depression, Dr. Culbert suggests that people focus on foods that are anti-inflammatory.

"Depression, at least for many people, is driven by a process called inflammation," he says. "The biggest source of inflammation for most of us is our diet."

A Mediterranean diet contains many anti-inflammatory foods such as fruits, vegetables, olive oils, whole grains and fish, with moderate dairy products and limited red meat.

It also suggests that people suffering from depression try probiotics because research has shown that the brain and intestine are intimately connected.

As for children and adults with ADHD, Dr. Culbert advises patients to add healthy proteins, more fruits and vegetables and Omega-3 fatty acids, such as fatty fish, nuts and flax seeds. Those help build a healthy brain structure.

He says that research in this field of nutritional psychology is still coming.

"It's not something impressive enough for a conventional mental health professional to have accepted all these ideas," says Dr. Culbert. "But I think there is enough evidence that we can prove the idea."