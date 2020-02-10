How Blac Chyna scored a ticket for the Oscar 2020

The answer that the Internet has been waiting for.

%MINIFYHTML239fdcef8054525b86a601b3883e0d7c13% %MINIFYHTML239fdcef8054525b86a601b3883e0d7c14%

On Sunday night, the best and brightest in Hollywood hit the carpet in Los Angeles for the 2020 Oscars. There were surprises and snuffles, and a very surprising appearance of nothing less than Rob kardashianthe ex-girlfriend and mother of her son, Blac Chyna. While Chyna looked directly at her home on the carpet while wearing a black velvet dress by Dona Matoshi with dark blue fringe and fringe accents and a thigh opening, her appearance was a bit confusing.

%MINIFYHTML239fdcef8054525b86a601b3883e0d7c15% %MINIFYHTML239fdcef8054525b86a601b3883e0d7c16%

Oh, the star had an invitation! She was a music producer Christopher TrujilloIt is more one for the night. The reality star went to Instagram on Monday morning to share content behind the scenes of her night and revealed that she was there as a guest with Trujillo.

"She went to the Oscars with my award-winning engineer @titojustmusic," she captioned a video of herself in her car before her big party night.