Hong Kong domestic workers struggle for the day off amid fears of infection | Coronavirus outbreak news

Hong Kong. China – Domestic workers in Hong Kong generally only have one day off every week, Sunday.

On this contract stipulated rest day, the city's great parks and roads become activity hives, full of dance routines, karaoke, games, video calls and prayers.

As the mandatory contracts of the women's government require that they live with their employer, the public spaces of the city provide them with important leisure areas that they do not have at home.

But as the coronavirus spreads, your right to a day beyond the limits of your workplace is challenged.

Last week, the Hong Kong Department of Labor issued a statement calling foreign domestic workers to "stay home on their day off,quot; to minimize the spread of the virus. The statement, along with the comments of Executive President Carrie Lam in his support, has been criticized by advocacy groups that say the orientation is discriminatory and unfairly directed at domestic workers.

In a statement provided to Al Jazeerathe International Migrant Alliance They said they received reports last Sunday that many employers had denied workers their day off and "some were even threatened with termination of the contract,quot; if they insisted on leaving on their only day off.

& # 39; Extra hygiene measures & # 39;

"Their employers demanded that some FDW (foreign domestic workers) bathe immediately, wash their clothes by hand and use alcohol throughout the body for sanitation immediately after arriving at the house after resting the day," he said. IMA, adding that some workers were also asked to clean more frequently "as part of additional hygiene measures."

Hong Kong domestic workers have one day off a week and take the time to meet friends and relax away from the confines of the often small apartments where they must live with their employers (Jeremy Smart / Al Jazeera)

Government data shows that there were 386,075 domestic workers in Hong Kong in 2018, the most recent information available, with almost 211,000 from the Philippines. The next largest group comes from Indonesia.

While Chater Road and Victoria Park in Central showed a slight decrease in the number of domestic workers outside on Sunday, the most visible effect of the coronavirus outbreak was the ubiquitous facial mask.

In Victoria Park, everything went on as usual, and many challenged the orientation of the Department of Labor.

A large grass field in the center of the park was full of domestic workers who had set up tents and practiced dance routines with loud music, creating a festival atmosphere.

Nearby, an expansive soccer field, which previously housed hundreds of thousands of protesters and kept the burn marks of tear gas canisters, was shaking. The women took selfies and removed their masks to reveal hidden smiles. The surrounding streets were also crowded, lined with picnic workers on the pavement.

Away from the action, in a wooded and concrete area overlooking Victoria Harbor, a group of four domestic workers and friends from the Philippines played cards on their day off.

& # 39; Precious time & # 39;

They had chosen the area because it was far from the crowds, and they all declined to be named or photographed because they had challenged their employers by meeting.

"They asked me not to go out, but it's very boring at home," said one, and her friends echoed her. One of the women told Al Jazeera that she didn't fear the virus personally, but her employer had asked her to wear a mask. Her friend brandished a bottle of Dettol, an antiseptic, she, like many Hong Kong residents, always carries with her.

Shiela Tebia is the vice president of the United Filipinos group in Hong Kong. She says domestic workers take care of each other (Jeremy Smart / Al Jazeera)

Friends have also been affected, they explained. Some spend the day off at home "because their employer does not allow them (to leave)," said one woman. Another adds that they know a co-worker who is stranded in the Philippines as a result of a recent bidirectional ban implemented by his government.

Others refused to speak. Some people with facial masks said they did not know much about the virus and did not want to discuss it.

On Chater Road in Central, ad hoc markets were in full swing with friends who gathered in the city's financial district.

Shiela Tebia, who is vice president of the United Filipinos group in Hong Kong, participated in a protest dance, along with 40 other people. To minimize the number of crowds in light of the coronavirus outbreak, the protest had spread throughout the city, with dance groups found in other districts in support of the One Billion Rising global campaign to stop violence against women.

It is a message that is especially close to Shiela's heart. After arriving from the Philippines to Hong Kong in 2007, he experienced the violence of his first employer. More recently, he joined those who talked about the directive of the Department of Labor.

"We use Sunday to earn money, to meet our relatives, things like that. So, instead of taking that precious time from migrant domestic workers, why don't they ask the Hong Kong society to take care too (at domestic workers) "said Shiela, who calls her friends her & # 39; family from Hong Kong & # 39; ".

"What we need now is to take care of each other. Because the health of a family member, including the domestic worker, is important for the whole family."

He adds that in his advocacy role, he often hears cases of domestic workers who buy their own masks and hand sanitizers when their employer does not provide them.

No privacy, space

"One of our members (lives side by side) assistant who is crying because he wears a mask a day and needs to keep it and use it again tomorrow. He is not really hygienic, so the Department of Labor needs to understand that scenario." "

To reduce the risk of coronavirus, domestic workers organized small protest dances in different parts of the city (Jeremy Smart / Al Jazeera)

Shiela believes that those who have their day off on Sunday, but are forced to stay at home, are unlikely to enjoy free time.

"Many of us do not have a private room to rest, so when the department encourages employers not to let their assistant leave during their day off, they are also saying that their assistant will continue working. They are just sleeping on the sofa in the living room, or sleeping with children, so what are they going to do on their vacations? Will they stay in the kitchen all day or sit in the living room with the whole family? They will work. "

But the statements of the Department of Labor are only one aspect of the problem faced by domestic workers.

The Philippine travel ban has also had serious consequences for those who are stranded after the Lunar New Year vacations and are at risk of losing their jobs when they cannot return to work in Hong Kong, according to defense groups.

"Those workers are the breadwinners of his family," Shiela said, she says. "How can we continue to support our brothers who are in school, how can we continue to support our sick parents or sick husband? Not only that, how are we going to buy food for our family?"

"Maybe we’we are free of the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong, but we’we're going to starve to death. "