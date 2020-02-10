Holidays end but workers stay at home while China fights against the coronavirus | China news

Beijing, China – After authorities extended the Lunar New Year holiday for 10 days in an attempt to contain the new outbreak of coronavirus that killed more than 900 people and infected more than 40,000, most provinces in China ended the official holiday Monday.

However, amid concerns of a possible increase in cases as people return to work, the official end of vacations did not lead to the widespread reopening of companies, as the entire country remained on high alert. .

Most companies that can operate with staff working remotely have told employees to work from home. Companies that require staff presence time have to obtain permission from local governments to reopen their businesses.

In the last notice issued by the State Council, the government encouraged companies to summon their employees to return to work in staggered lots, to prevent a large number of people from presenting themselves at the same time.

Anxiously waiting

Angxi Zou, a lawyer working at a law firm in Chengdu, said his firm had already extended the vacation four times, the last one on Monday, since the beginning of the outbreak.

"Originally we were supposed to go back to work on January 31, but then it was delayed until February 3 and then again until February 10," Zou said. "And again, yesterday my company told me that the date had been postponed until February 17."

Zou is not alone. Across China, large companies such as Tencent, the parent company of WeChat, China's largest online messaging application, have also extended their vacations until February 17.

"I've been working from home for a week, and it seems like I'm stuck here for at least another week," said Cecilia Young, an application developer at a technology company based in Shenzhen.

For employees who have returned to the office, minimizing the risk of transmitting the virus has been a key priority: staff take turns to go to the cafeteria, companies avoid holding meetings and masks are essential.

"We try our best to make sure that this virus is not transmitted anymore, but sometimes you can't help worrying: what happens if I caught the virus in the subway? Or what happens if I touch something with the virus and then touch my face? ? " said Yuzhu Zhao, a financial analyst working in a securities company that called his employees to the office on February 10.

However, most of the workforce in China is employed in informal sectors, such as construction. Many of these workers have struggled since their daily earnings were exhausted and are eager to return to work.

According to the notification issued by the Council of State, only the reopening of "business essential for the welfare of the general population,quot; is allowed. That includes construction work for public institutions, such as hospitals, medical equipment factories and express delivery. As such, the vast majority of informal sectors and small businesses remain closed.

A night view of a plaza that is normally packed with visitors to the mall, but now due to the effective blockade in China, most places are empty (Shawn Yuan / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; At least one week & # 39;

Haifeng, a fire equipment manufacturing factory based in Xi & # 39; an, said it had submitted a proposal to reopen the business twice, but was rejected both times because its staff provides "non-essential work in the light of the continued outbreak of coronavirus. "

"I have about 150 workers in this factory and they were supposed to go back to work a few days ago, but now because of the virus, we probably can't go back to business until at least a week," Yuyi Feng said the factory owner .

Schools also had to welcome students in recent days, but the epidemic has forced most schools to postpone their return dates. In most provinces, the Education Offices have issued a notice that schools should delay the start of the new period until March at the earliest. And universities like Beijing University of Foreign Studies have even delayed the return date to May 1.

As the country tries to strike a balance between efforts to contain the outbreak and not substantially hamper the development of the economy, more megacities in China have introduced limits on the movement of people.

Chengdu, the largest city in southwest China, announced that it would increase movement restrictions and prohibit entry to anyone who does not live in a specific neighborhood.

Public Transportation Suspended

Chongqing, one of the four municipalities that are directly under the control of the central government, launched a management similar to the concentration throughout the city, which includes distributing coupon type stickers to its residents and allowing only one person per household to leave their homes. once every two days to buy food. .

"Chongqing had already suspended public transportation a few days ago," said Nick Liu, a resident of Chongqing. "We saw the news of Wuhan's closure, but it is still quite surreal to see Chongqing take similar measures as well."

"This is getting serious, and I'm starting to think that maybe the government is not revealing enough information because these measures are too drastic for the numbers we know," Liu added.

Chongqing and Chengdu are two of the most recent urban centers to join a list of approximately 80 that have put the entire city under an effective blockade.

In addition to restricting the movement of residents, some cities have closed to arrivals.

Shanghai, the largest city in China, has asked people who do not have work in Shanghai to cancel their trips to the city. Wuxi, a highly developed city next to Shanghai that houses hundreds of thousands of workers from other provinces, announced yesterday that it would reject anyone who comes from any of the seven provinces with the highest number of infections, including Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak