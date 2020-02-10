High winds warnings in the SoCal valleys, Inland Empire – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The drivers were warned on Monday to take extra time for their morning trip due to the strong gusty winds that continue to shake southern California.

Caltrans digital signals warned drivers of high winds on Highway 14 northbound to the Antelope Valley, which also experienced a 30-degree drop in temperatures.

In Arleta, a particularly strong gust uprooted a large tree at approximately 1 a.m. and knocked him down on the fence of a house. No injuries or other damages were reported.

Some truck drivers were forced to stop on the side of the road to wait for strong winds along the highway.

Wind warnings in the valleys, on the coast of Ventura County and in the Inland Empire are expected to last until Monday afternoon.

https://twitter.com/NWSLosAngeles/status/1226694850440908802