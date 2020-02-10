Here is how much Malang earned at the box office on day 3

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, protagonist of Malang, enjoyed a good first weekend at the box office. The director of Mohit Suri tells the story of four people and their emotion of killing. With a great cast and some incredible action sequences, the film has got a brilliant response from the public.

The film locked horns with Shikara of Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Hacked Vikram Bhatt at the box office and advanced miles in the race. Malang opened to Rs. 6.71 crore on its first day. The movie collection saw an increase on the day and earned Rs 8.89 on day 2. By earning Rs 9.76 million rupees on day 3, the total movie collection now stands at Rs 25.36 million rupees at the box office. Keep watching this space for more box office updates.

