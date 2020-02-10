Health Secretary Matt Hancock warns that the coronavirus is a threat & # 39; serious and imminent & # 39; for the British public

People suspected of being infected with Wuhan's coronavirus will now be held in quarantine by force after a man who remained in an isolation facility after being evacuated from China threatened to retire.

MailOnline understands that the patient staying at the Arrowe Park hospital in The Wirral told doctors he would leave before completing 14 days of quarantine after his return from the Chinese city.

Government sources said those who returned to the United Kingdom on evacuation flights on January 31 had a "very clear option,quot; and had to sign contracts saying they would remain isolated for fifteen days.

It was learned today that four more patients in England tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the United Kingdom to eight.

The four most infected people are known contacts of a businessman who was diagnosed in Brighton last week and who contracted the virus at a conference in Singapore.

On his way back to the United Kingdom, he visited a chalet in a ski region of France, where other Britons subsequently became ill with the virus.

The Health Department declared the outbreak as a "serious and imminent,quot; threat to the British public by announcing new powers to combat the spread. Anyone infected with the virus will now be kept in quarantine for their own safety and will be forced into isolation if it poses a threat to public health.

A source told MailOnline: "We discovered that we didn't have the necessary enforcement powers to make sure they didn't leave."

In other developments to today's outbreak:

A chef at a pub in Hove only discovered that the infected businessman had visited and that his colleagues were & # 39; isolated & # 39; when he read it online.

A Brighton health center was closed after four more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the city

The London FTSE 100 weakened after Hancock declared that the coronavirus outbreak was a serious and imminent threat to public health

Nearly 100 people died of coronavirus in China yesterday on the deadliest day of the six-week outbreak so far

Amazon and Sony are the last companies to withdraw from the Mobile World Congress this month, to be held in Barcelona, ​​due to the outbreak of coronavirus

Sixty-six more passengers on a cruise in Japan have been diagnosed with the deadly infection, which brings the ship's toll to around 136

A woman in Wuhan, devastated by the coronavirus, has been accused of deliberately spitting on the door handles of her neighbors after her building was quarantined.

Arrowe Park Hospital, the isolation facility at The Wirral, where the British evacuated from Wuhan in China have been staying

Matt Hancock's announcement (pictured) gives the Government greater powers to combat the spread of the virus, with eight confirmed cases in the United Kingdom.

The source said the phrase & # 39; serious and imminent threat & # 39; in the regulation it was necessary to activate the powers, and at this time the risk to the public is still considered & # 39; moderate & # 39 ;. We are saying that we have to take steps to prevent it from becoming a serious and imminent threat.

MailOnline understands that the first British evacuated from Wuhan will have completed 14 days in quarantine on Thursday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the new measures "are considered as an effective means to delay or prevent further transmission of the virus."

Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside and Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes are now designated as & # 39; insulation & # 39 ;.

Police officers patrol the quarantined area outside Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, Great Britain last week

Patients staying at Arrowe Park Hospital arrived in the United Kingdom on January 31.

More than 40,000 people have been infected with the virus and it is confirmed that 910 died, all but two in China

A spokesman for the Department of Health said this morning: & # 39; Our infection control procedures are world leaders and the NHS is well prepared to deal with new coronaviruses.

& # 39; We are strengthening our regulations so that we can keep people in isolation backed by their own safety and if public health professionals believe they may be at risk of spreading the virus to other members of the public.

"This measure will make it easier for health professionals to help keep people safe throughout the country."

It comes after a British man who contracted coronavirus in Singapore seems to be related to at least seven other confirmed cases in England, France and Spain.

Passengers disembark from a charter flight carrying British evacuees from Wuhan, China, after arriving at the RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire

Coaches carrying British citizens landed yesterday at RAF Brize Norton on the last evacuation flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan. Evacuees are photographed arriving yesterday at the Kents Hill Park Training and Conference Center in Milton Keynes

A total of five people have been diagnosed in Brighton. The four new cases have been linked to the first man who was diagnosed there after returning from the Alps.

British infected with coronavirus and sick patients in the United Kingdom. Cases in the United Kingdom and where they are served: Newcastle: Two Chinese citizens who came to the United Kingdom with coronavirus and became ill while on the tourist route in York London: The British super propagator who acquired the virus in Singapore flew to ski vacations in France and then returned to the United Kingdom, where he went to the pub in Hove before feeling sick last week. One An adult who was in the same villa with the super spreader, he was afraid of being Dr. Catriona Saynor who flew to Britain for medical exams. Four people in Brighton, all in the same chalet, confirmed to have coronavirus this morning. Total: eight British expatriates and tourists outside the UK Majorca: A British father of two children who stayed at the ski resort tested positive after returning home to Mallorca. His wife and children are not sick. France: Five people who were in the chalet with the super spreader. These include the owner of the villa, environmental consultant Bob Saynor, 48, and his nine-year-old son. Everyone is in a French hospital. Japan: A British man aboard a cruise ship docked in a port in Japan tested positive for coronavirus, Princess Cruises said. Alan Steele of Wolverhampton posted on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with the virus. Believed to be on his honeymoon, Steele said he showed no symptoms but was being taken to the hospital. Total: seven

Health officials are not confirming a link or giving details about their relationship with other people diagnosed with the disease, but it is reported that he is a middle-aged British man and it is understood that he was the first citizen of the United Kingdom to contract the disease .

A statement from the Department of Health said this morning: & # 39; The Secretary of State has established regulations to ensure that the public is protected as much as possible from the transmission of the virus.

"The Secretary of State declares that the incidence or transmission of new coronaviruses constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health, and the measures described in these regulations are considered an effective means to delay or prevent further transmission of the virus."

Hancock has also designated Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, and Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes, where the British evacuated from Wuhan have been transferred to, as facilities of & # 39; isolation & # 39 ;.

The province of Wuhan and Hubei, where the virus originated, has also been declared an "infected area,quot; by the secretary of health.

Last week, Hancock warned that Britain will be fighting for "the next few months,quot; with the number of cases doubling every five days.

He said: & # 39; Currently, the number of cases doubles every five days and it is clear that the virus will be with us for at least a few months. This is a marathon, not a sprint.

He added: & # 39; We have also launched a public information campaign that establishes how each member of the public, including members of this House, can help by taking simple measures to minimize the risk to themselves and their families.

& # 39; Wash your hands, use tissues when you sneeze, just as you would with the flu & # 39 ;.

The announcement comes when it is feared that a & # 39; super spreader & # 39; The British have infected at least seven other people with the coronavirus, which led to emergency tests of hundreds of people on their flights, ski trips and even at their local pub.

A man and a woman with masks in the center of Manchester last week

A map showing the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in countries around the world.

The chef at the coronavirus pub only discovered that the businessman & # 39; super spreader & # 39; I had visited and the staff was & # 39; isolated & # 39; when & # 39; read it online & # 39; It is said that the pub staff where the "super spreader,quot; of Britain's coronavirus is a drinker is furious with the health chiefs and they claim that they only discovered that he was ill after reading it online. Five workers from The Grenadier in Hove have been instructed to insulate themselves for fifteen days after the gas seller, who was in his fifties, went there to take a pint on Saturday, February 1. Public Health England told the Grenadier employees that they worked the night they appeared to stay at home for two weeks, the incubation period of the coronavirus, and said they are warning anyone who may be infected. Five employees of the Grenadier pub in Hove have been instructed to self-insulate after they visited for two hours on February 1. But other staff and drinkers there, on a busy Saturday afternoon, have claimed that they learned about the development on Facebook or in the local newspaper, Brighton Argus. Kelly Fricker wrote on social media: "My ex-partner, my son and my nephew drink there and my nephew is the chef and they hadn't even heard of that." The businessman is at the center of a network of cases that span the United Kingdom, France and Spain after he apparently contracted the virus during a four-day trip to Singapore for a sales conference for the gas analysis company Servomex . The man in his fifties then traveled from Southeast Asia to the Alps to ski in Les Contamines-Montjoie at the end of January, where five more Britons, including a nine-year-old boy, became infected despite the fact that & # 39; super spreader & # 39; He had no cold or flu-like symptoms.

The businessman is at the center of a network of cases that span the United Kingdom, France and Spain after he apparently contracted the virus during a four-day trip to Singapore for a sales conference for the gas analysis company Servomex .

The man in his fifties then traveled from Southeast Asia to the Alps to ski in Les Contamines-Montjoie at the end of January, where two more Britons became infected despite the fact that the & # 39; super spreader & # 39; He had no cold or flu symptoms.

The health authorities in Britain have also contacted 183 passengers and six crew members on an Easyjet flight that the unidentified man then took from Geneva to London, warning them that they could become infected.

Five employees of The Grenadier in Hove, their local pub, were instructed to self-insulate for fifteen days after he went to have a beer on Saturday, February 1.

Other employees and drinkers there, on a busy Saturday night, have claimed that they learned about the development on Facebook or in the local newspaper, Brighton Argus.

And an East Sussex high school student was also told to stay home for two weeks amid fears that he came into contact with the so-called & # 39; super spreader & # 39 ;.

The authorities have tried desperately to stop further propagation with a cross-border search of all the hundreds of people with whom they may have had contact.

Today it has been confirmed that nine Britons have the killer virus: five in France, one in Japan, one in Spain and two in the United Kingdom. Two others in the UK are sick, but they are believed to be Chinese citizens on vacation in Yorkshire.

More than 900 people died and 37,000 were infected since the outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been closed to stop the spread.

More than 100 Britons were quarantined at a three-star hotel in Milton Keynes yesterday after another airlift from Wuhan.

With masks and escorted by health personnel in hazardous materials suits, the group flew from China to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Public Health England is under pressure to reveal where the so-called & # 39; super spreader & # 39; and the total scope of the numbers under observation.

The task has become more difficult because the patient, from Hove in East Sussex, interrupted his return from Singapore to Britain by taking a four-day break in the French Alps.

Passengers, including a baby, disembark from a charter flight carrying British evacuees from Wuhan, China, after arriving at the RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire

The super spreader had been in the chalet near the main ski lifts of Les Contamines, where five people got sick.

Five employees of the Grenadier pub in Hove have been instructed to self-insulate after they visited for two hours on February 1.

The middle-aged man contracted the virus during a conference at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore organized by Servomex, a British gas analysis company, more than two weeks ago.

He then traveled to a ski chalet in Les Contamines-Montjoie, near Megeve, from January 24 to 28. He returned to Britain on an Easyjet flight on January 28, but became ill after arriving in Britain.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: & # 39; EasyJet has been notified by the public health authority that a client who had recently traveled on one of his flights has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

& # 39; Public Health England is contacting all passengers who were sitting in the vicinity of the client on flight EZS8481 from Geneva to London Gatwick on January 28 to provide guidance in line with the procedures.

& # 39; As the client did not experience any symptoms, the risk to others on board the flight is very low.

& # 39; We remain in contact with public health authorities and are following their guidance.

& # 39; The health and well-being of our passengers and crew is the airline's top priority.

& # 39; The entire operating crew has been advised to monitor themselves for a period of 14 days from the flight in accordance with the advice of Public Health England. Keep in mind that this happened 12 days ago and none show any symptoms & # 39 ;.

The medical director of England, Professor Chris Whitty, said that the patient, who is being treated at the Royal Free Hospital in London, is "a known contact of a previously confirmed case of the United Kingdom, and the virus was transmitted in France,quot; .

Five employees of the Grenadier pub in Hove were instructed to self-insulate after they visited him for two hours on February 1. A student from the school in the area was also told to self-isolate during the investigation into the movements of man.

A passenger is on the balcony of the Diamond Princess cruise ship anchored in the port of Yokohama in Japan, where another 60 cases have been confirmed.

Two people with facial masks are walking down a street in Shanghai today while millions of people in China returned to work after a long break from the Lunar New Year.

Five Britons who shared the ski chalet with him were diagnosed over the weekend, and hundreds of residents of the picturesque city are now undergoing tests.

The authorities confirmed yesterday that a fourth case of coronavirus in the United Kingdom was also related to businessman Hove.

In addition, a British father of two children who stayed at the ski resort tested positive after returning home to Mallorca.

The five Britons who contracted the virus in the Alps include the owner of the villa, environmental consultant Bob Saynor, 48, and his nine-year-old son.

They are in the hospital with three other Britons who were staying in the six-bedroom chalet.

Workers disinfect closed stores in Wuhan City in the center of the outbreak today, where millions of people remain in quarantine.

Mr. Saynor's other two children and four Britons from another family are kept in isolation in French hospitals as a precaution. According to reports, his wife Catriona, a doctor, is in the United Kingdom.

It is understood that the family lived in the village only three months after moving from Hove, despite having bought the property several years ago. Ms. Saynor had left France by the time the investigation began and is under observation in a hospital in the United Kingdom. It is not clear if it was the fourth case diagnosed in Britain.

The French authorities have closed the primary school of 95 students attended by the nine-year-old son of the Saynors, while a school of 200 students in the nearby Saint-Gervais he attended for a day last week will also close.

Elsewhere, 60 more people on the Quarantine Princess diamond cruise in the Yokohama port have tested positive for coronavirus, Japan's health minister said.

There are now 130 confirmed cases on the ship, and authorities previously said 70 people had the virus between 3,711 passengers and the crew.

More than 3,600 people, including 78 British passport holders, remain in quarantine for 14 days aboard the ship.

It is said that British honeymoon Alan Steele, who was transferred from the cruise ship to the hospital in Japan with a coronavirus, felt good and in a good mood over the weekend.

In the United Kingdom, a student at the University of York and his relative are still being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious disease center in Newcastle.

Almost 100 people died of coronavirus yesterday on the deadliest day of the outbreak so far.

The death toll in mainland China increased by 97, bringing the number of world deaths to 910.

Yesterday another 3,062 cases were reported in China, an increase of 15 percent compared to Saturday that ended a series of daily falls.

The latest increase in deaths is a setback for hopes that China's drastic quarantine measures could be working.

The increase in the death toll in China occurs when millions of people return to work today after an extended Lunar New Year holiday.

The roads in Beijing and Shanghai had much more traffic than in recent days and the city of Guangzhou resumed normal public transportation today.

However, the United States Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai said 60 percent of its member companies were planning mandatory home work policies.

Tens of millions of people in Hubei province did not return to work, as the province in the center of the outbreak was still blocked.

China has built two hospitals for patients with viruses in Wuhan and has sent thousands of doctors, nurses and other additional health workers to the city of 1 million people.

