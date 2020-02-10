Hazel E and Devon Waller expect a girl! (Exclusive)

Congratulations to Hazel E and his fiance Devon Waller. We can confirm exclusively that the couple expects a girl!

On Monday, they made a special gender revelation in Houston with their family and friends to discover what Baby Waller would be. Hazel confirmed her pregnancy for the first time in December when she expressed her enthusiasm for entering maternity.

%MINIFYHTML6eb3cf6930ea4d2cb9d487d0b24855c811% %MINIFYHTML6eb3cf6930ea4d2cb9d487d0b24855c812%

Over the months, he has been sharing his pregnancy trip with fans, and has also been showing that pregnancy glow in multiple maternity sessions.

In one of his photo shoots, Hazel talked about accepting the changes that his body is currently experiencing and said: "In honor of my growing, sore and venous tits, I wanted to learn to appreciate these things. They will nourish my baby. This it's not about me right now. #lactando "

When Hazel first announced her pregnancy, she said, "He put that lil 👼🏽 on my ultrasound. I am very nervous, happy and eager to embark on this journey, but God had a plan when he placed you in my life @ devonwallerofficial. We went halfway and arrived until the first quarter!

Like us previously They reported, Hazel and Devon officially got engaged in October 2019. She turned to social media to show the big rock while expressing her love for her man. At that time we were told that Hazel's family was involved with the big surprise.

Before their engagement, things began to get really serious between Hazel and Devon when the two showed their tattoos of each other's names next to their hands.

Check out the great revelation below:

Congratulations again to Hazel and Devon for their baby!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94