Harvey Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, lied about the date of the controversial interview

The lawyer of the & # 39; attack dog & # 39; Harvey Weinstein has been criticized for allegedly not being honest when he gave an interview in which he was accused of qualifying the liars of the movie magnate's accusers who compete for the & # 39; celebrity victim status & # 39; .

On Friday, the New York Times podcast & # 39; The Daily & # 39; He broadcast an interview with Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, where she was asked if she had ever been sexually assaulted and she replied: & # 39; I would never put myself in that position & # 39 ;.

She reiterated to journalist Megan Twohey, that "these are consensual meetings,quot; in addressing the accusations against the film producer and accused the women of seeking celebrity status.

That interview provoked fury in the courtroom on Friday at the Weinstein rape trial in New York, where assistant DA Joan Illuzzi-Orbon told Judge James Burke that Totunno is calling our lying witnesses and the status of victim of the celebrity, and is completely in contradiction with your order. & # 39;

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, has been criticized for discussing the accusations of the movie's mogul in an interview with the New York Times podcast, The Daily, which aired on Friday. She claimed in court on Friday that the interview was recorded & # 39; a long time ago & # 39; when he actually did it just a week before. Rotunno and Weinstein portrayed on Friday

Rotunno said the interview was recorded a long time ago saying: "[No] I haven't talked to anyone since we started this case," according to page six.

She said she had no "idea,quot; that the Daily would broadcast the piece on Friday.

However, Rotunno had recorded that interview just one week earlier on January 28 and was told that the air date would be February 7, Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said.

The judge did not address the registered prosecutor's statement.

When asked for a comment about the discrepancy in the dates, Rotunno said: & # 39; The days are bleeding together. There was absolutely no intention of doing any misrepresentation & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Rotunno spoke with The Daily, even though the judge in the Weinstein case ordered him not to discuss the victims in any way after a prosecution complaint.

When asked for a comment about the discrepancy in the dates, Rotunno said: & # 39; The days are bleeding together. There was absolutely no intention of doing any misrepresentation & # 39;

In Friday's explosive interview, he said that all the sexual encounters Weinstein had with the accusers were & # 39; consensual & # 39 ;. When asked why the accusers would lie, she said: "We have created a society with celebrity victim status,quot;

& # 39; Leave the witnesses alone. Do not talk about them in any capacity. Just eliminate witnesses from your communications in the future, "said Burke.

"I think that the actions of women after the fact prove that they were consensual meetings," Rotunno said in the interview.

Twohey pressed and asked why Weinstein's accusers would have reason to lie in court.

"We have created a society with celebrity victim status," Rotunno replied. "We have created a society where women do not have to take responsibility for their actions."

Although he did not name the accuser Jessica Mann by name, he alluded to her saying that she had given Weinstein her new phone number after the film's producer allegedly raped her.

Weinstein's sexual crimes trial will resume in New York on Monday.