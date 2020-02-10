Happy feet: fun moment, the pet duck takes out an impressive drum with its fins

This duck shows that he really has happy feet, after being caught by the camera playing a drum with his fins.

Cute images show the bird, called Ben Afquack, held on a djembe drum while waving the webbed feet as if trying to walk, and playing a remarkably rhythmic pattern.

While the duck shakes its drum solo, the spectators can be heard laughing.

Owner Derek Johnson filmed Ben, 11 months old, held by his friend Mike Bahr at his home in St. Paul, Minnesota.

He shared it on Instagram, where he has accumulated more than one million visits and 200,000 likes.

Derek said: & # 39; Ben always kicks his feet when I lift him up, so I put a drum underneath and he kept up a pretty good rhythm. This is the video of us trying again.

"We thought we would film it if it didn't work, because we thought it would be fun if it did, I never thought it would become this."

“ I laughed so hard when I realized that Ben could do this; Seriously, I couldn't stop laughing and watching the video.

Ben Afquack looks mocking while showing his solo while the spectators smile and laugh.

"I started wondering what drummer I could play next and which ones would sound great and different."

Personal trainer Derek, 29, added: & # 39; When a video is as cute and fun as this, but it is also totally different from everything people have seen or thought, it makes sense that people love it so much .

"I think that's why I had that reaction myself, I was able to experience shock and humor, like everyone else."

The musical duck has become a success in social networks after the clip was posted on Instagram

Instagram users have been excited about the feathered percussionist, and some have asked for shoes to dance.

One wrote: & # 39; Omg someone gets him to touch his shoes after & # 39 ;.

Another said: & # 39; Duck bands are the next big hit. Just wait …

The video also recalls the movie Happy Feet, which features dancing penguins.

Derek said he has been overwhelmed by the number of people who not only watch and enjoy the video, but also interact with it to create their own unique clips.

He added: “ It has become a kind of obsession on the Internet: there are people who are overcoming it and rapping over it.

“ We have even had people who make paintings, GIFs and other works of art that represent a drumming duck; The people love it.

& # 39; We took him to a winter festival and the reactions were crazy, he was being recognized everywhere.

& # 39; You would have thought that people met Tom Brady the way they were excited and surprised by the stars, it was quite fun.

The duck owner said: & # 39; Our duck is doing & # 39; things about people & # 39; and I think that's why the reaction has been so positive so quickly & # 39;

& # 39; There are some people who have ducks as pets, but for the most part they have them as farm animals.

& # 39; Ben Afquack lives a totally different life than most ducks.

& # 39; There are thousands of Instagram pets, but they are generally doing & # 39; pet stuff & # 39 ;. Our duck is doing & # 39; things of people & # 39; and I think that is why the reaction has been so positive so quickly.

"The only common thread among all our followers is the love for animals."

A Detroit radio station has also gathered a freestyle remix above the beat.

You can follow the duck on the Instagram account & # 39; minnesotaduck & # 39 ;, which has more than 52,000 followers.