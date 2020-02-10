Haftar advances Tripoli as a "nightmare,quot; for Algeria, Tunisia | News

When the renegade commander of eastern Libya, Khalifa Haftar, launched a military offensive in April to capture the capital, Tripoli, he knew he could count on the support of neighboring Egypt.

In addition to the possibility of winning lucrative reconstruction contracts, the vision of the Egyptian government of Haftar as a bulwark against the emergence of political Islam presaged well with its geopolitical interests in the region.

But while the neighbor of eastern Libya happily supported Haftar, arming and providing logistical support to the 76-year-old forces, the western countries, Algeria and Tunisia, opted for a different strategy.

Although nominally supporting the Government of National Agreement (GNA) recognized internationally in Tripoli, Algeria and Tunisia have maintained strict neutrality and insisted against foreign interference during the entire Libyan conflict for almost a decade.

Speaking with his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied in Algiers last week, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboun reiterated the belief of the two countries that the crisis could only end with a political solution that the Libyans themselves should "protect from interference foreign and arms flows. "

"Tunisia and Algeria want to find a solution for Libya with meetings in Tunisia or Algeria, to start a new stage there by creating institutions and holding elections," said Tebboune.

Hard Power Diplomacy

For many years, it seemed that the two countries had avoided dealing with the conflict that stretched across their eastern border.

Some analysts have pointed to internal tribulations (economic stagnation in Tunisia and a latent political crisis in Algeria) to make sense of their apparent disengagement.

The inability of the Tunisian authorities to translate the democratic achievements made after the 2011 overthrow of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in tangible economic development resulted in great political instability, with 10 administrations that assumed power since then.

Meanwhile, Algeria, seen by many as a regional power broker, could barely make its voice heard after former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika suffered a debilitating stroke in 2013 that left him unable to address his people, let alone represent The interests of your country internationally.

For Akram Kharief, an Algerian defense analyst, domestic politics somehow explains how Algeria faces external crises, with instability in Algiers often seen by the belligerents in Libya as an opportunity to review the status quo there.

In February, just as tensions increased in Algeria amid public discontent over Bouteflika's decision to run for a fifth term, Haftar launched a military impulse to seize much of the Fezzan region in southern Libya.

In April, the leader of the self-appointed National Army of Libya (LNA) began its assault on Tripoli, two days after Bouteflika was forced to resign by the army in the face of mass protests.

However, ultimately, Algeria's refusal to participate militarily or lend its support to any of the factions at war is deeply rooted in the country's political tradition, which historically has prioritized diplomacy, Kharief said.

"Algeria's position in Libya is quite simple: it recognizes the GNA but opposes any recourse to force. It also recognizes Haftar whom it sees as an interested party," he said.

"Since 2012, Algeria has been working towards a political solution between the different Libyan parties and has relied heavily on dialogue between the tribes to create a bottom-up consensus."

That Algeria's strategy has failed to win the support of the Libyans, Kharief said that, at least in part, it is due to the push that has taken place among the half-dozen countries that now supply weapons to the factions at war in violation of the United Nations arms embargo in 2011.

In addition to Egypt, Haftar enjoys the support of the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Sudan. The UN-sponsored GNA for its part has the support of Turkey.

& # 39; Tripoli a red line & # 39;

In January, a few weeks after Haftar announced a new impulse to seize Tripoli, Tebboune declared the Libyan capital of 2.3 million people a "red line that no one should cross."

According to Karim Mezran, a member of the Rafik Hariri Center, this is because Algiers does not believe that Haftar is capable of overcoming Tripoli.

"He (Haftar) can destroy the city. It can inflict a lot of damage and pain, but I don't think he has the strength to keep the city," Mezran said.

Crucially, Algerians are concerned that the long battle for Tripoli will generate instability in the porous and sparsely populated border region.

That could allow armed groups active in the area to regroup and carry out attacks against Algeria's vital oil facilities, as was the case in 2013 when an al Qaeda-affiliated group broke into the Ain Amenas gas plant near the border with Libya, forcing the Algerian army to intervene in an operation that left 39 foreign hostages dead.

In this context, Algeria has recently been involved in a series of diplomatic activities, which recently saw him gather in Algiers the foreign ministers of the four border states of Libya to stabilize the war-torn country.

Tebboune wasted no time in raising awareness of his country's concern over the events in Libya, attended peace talks in the German capital, Berlin, and received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as the Foreign Minister of Emirati , Abdullah bin Zayed, within a month of the inauguration.

Joint Security Space

Equally important in the threat perception of Algeria is the risk of further instability in Libya that it could have in Tunisia.

"Algiers and Tunisia are closely linked," said Kharief, the defense analyst. "Each one includes the other in their security space, hence their converging views."

Kharief He said: "Tunisia is more at risk than Algeria due to trade ties and the greater presence of Tunisians in Libya and Libyans in Tunisia."

That was highlighted during a January meeting of the Tunisian National Security Council when Saied asked his country's authorities to step up preparations for an eventual influx of Libyan refugees.

Tourism, a vital sector that represents 8 percent of Tunisia's gross domestic product (GDP), suffered a severe blow after armed men affiliated with al-Qaeda in 2015 assaulted a Tunisian museum and a seaside resort from Susa, killing 60 people.

The events of that year led to a 25 percent decrease in the number of visitors and a 35 percent drop in tourism revenues.

These attacks would also have an impact on the political scene in Tunisia, where the newly elected parliament has not reached an agreement on a government of more than four months in its mandate.

"If Haftar makes its way and enters Tripoli, it will force many civilians to flee to Tunisia and will cause great instability along the border. It will be a nightmare," Mezran said.

It is rarely discussed exactly what else the two countries can do to prevent the situation from getting worse, and for good reason.

Algiers and Tunisia have made it clear that under no circumstances will they consider the idea of ​​large-scale participation of foreign troops in Libya.

Although foreign fighters have reportedly joined the battle for Tripoli, Kharief said there could be no major escalation without Algeria and Tunisia giving the green light.

"The Algerian army by its pure force will prevent foreign powers from initiating massive operations within Libya," he said, adding that the two countries at the moment would have to deal with their geographical advantage to double the diplomatic path.