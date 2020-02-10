Greece will begin to establish closed migrant camps | News

%MINIFYHTML62e12111dbe49bcff3c1793a52dd9b6311% %MINIFYHTML62e12111dbe49bcff3c1793a52dd9b6312%

Greece will begin establishing closed camps for asylum seekers on its Aegean islands in March, the country's migration minister said on Monday in response to growing tensions over the current overcrowded migrant facilities.

The new camps, which are expected to be operational by mid-2020, will be designed to house 20,000 asylum seekers for up to three months at a time, Notis Mitarachi said.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML62e12111dbe49bcff3c1793a52dd9b6313% %MINIFYHTML62e12111dbe49bcff3c1793a52dd9b6314%

The islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros will receive most of the migrants, he told the Greek radio station Skai.

%MINIFYHTML62e12111dbe49bcff3c1793a52dd9b6315% %MINIFYHTML62e12111dbe49bcff3c1793a52dd9b6316%

The camps that will be closed now house some 42,000 people in extreme conditions who have been repeatedly punished by rights groups and the Council of Europe.

They have a nominal capacity of only 6,200, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR. Currently, immigrants can freely enter and exit the Greek islands.

Closed camps will allow asylum seekers to leave during the day, but they will be locked at night, according to government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

The decision to create closed camps was triggered by a series of violent incidents and growing exasperation among the islanders in recent months.

The conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in power since mid-2019, has said he wants to "speed up,quot; a review of the procedures for granting asylum.

It has already passed a law that toughens asylum requirements for migrants and has committed to deploy additional border patrols.

He announced in October that he planned to close the largest of the camps on the islands in front of neighboring Turkey.

Mitarachi, appointed migration minister in mid-January, said the government aimed to send 200 rejected asylum seekers to Turkey every week.

Those who obtain refugee status will be transferred to the mainland, authorities said.

The conservative government of New Democracy, which came to power in July, has pledged to relocate 20,000 asylum seekers to camps on the continent earlier this year.

"Creating new centers will take time," Philippe Leclerc, a UNHCR representative in Greece, told AFP.

"The most important thing is to find a quick solution to unacceptable overcrowding in the islands."

Leclerc said that closed camps similar to those planned for the Greek islands already operate throughout Europe, and stressed that migrants should remain in them only "for a short period of time."

He added: "The detention of asylum seekers, especially minors, should be an absolute exception."

The islanders and local authorities who oppose the new closed camps have organized protests in recent months, as well as asylum seekers fed up with the conditions in the camps.

Clashes broke out between immigrants and the riot police in Lesbos earlier this year.