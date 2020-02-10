Home Technology Google, Apple, Facebook and 7 other "favorite brands,quot; of scammers to hack...

Google, Apple, Facebook and 7 other "favorite brands,quot; of scammers to hack online

​Google, Apple, Facebook and 7 other ‘favourite brands’ of scammers to hack you online

Google, Apple, Facebook and 7 other "favorite brands,quot; of scammers to hack online

With cybercriminals finding new ways to cheat and steal your personal information, phishing attacks continue to be one of the most popular methods. According to a Check Point Research report, scammers use popular brands such as Google, Facebook and others to browse their data.
In a brand phishing attack, criminals attempt to mimic the official website of a known brand by using a domain name or URL and website design similar to the original site. The link to the fake website can be sent to specific people by email or text message, redirected during web browsing or activated from a fraudulent mobile application. The fake website often contains a form intended to steal user credentials, payment details or other personal information. According to the Check Point Research report, these are the 10 favorite brands that cybercriminals imitate most frequently to hack online …

