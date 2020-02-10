Get the clean beauty look of Kelly Marie Tran from the Oscars 2020

Getty Images / E! Illustration
It is quite safe to say that the actress Kelly Marie Tran has won our collective hearts since it broke into the scene as part of the Star Wars universe. And at the Oscars last night last night, he made us faint with his beauty aspect of another world.
Guess what? Everything was courtesy of 100% Pure clean beauty products, and an infinitely talented makeup artist. Hinako. "I was definitely inspired by the beautiful dress, which left me speechless," Hinako tells E! News exclusively. "Also for me, I always want to create a timeless look for these important red carpets."
Tran's gaze was truly timeless, from the moment he walked to the red carpet, well beyond the moment he rapped along with Eminem while sitting in the audience. And there was a definite method behind the selection of Tran's makeup products.
"The reason I chose these specific products to achieve this aspect has a lot to do with the color and overall appearance that I created for Kelly," says Hinako. "First, I considered the different colors within Kelly's natural skin tone, then the color and style of her dress and how her skin, dress and hair tone should work together. This makeup, hair and costume set creates the final look, atmosphere and tone. As I was looking for a classic beauty look, this product palette was perfect. "
Among your favorite products last night? The Lip Caramel in Butterchew and Fruit Pigified Cocoa Butter Matte Lipstick in Sahara. "The colors and texture are incredible. I also love that these products are 100% pure, especially because they are put on the lips!"
Each product is definitely easy to use if you want to recreate the appearance of Tran at home, but Hinako offers this recommendation while working: "Remember to mix, mix, mix! All different makeup elements must be perfectly combined and melted into the skin, especially when creating a classic beauty like this. "
And if you suspect that putting makeup on Tran for an awards ceremony would be an incredible experience, you're right. Hinako says: "It has been a great honor to collaborate with a client like Kelly who trusts and respects me. It's a great night and a lot of pressure, which appears at the Oscars. I love this kind of work relationship and challenge because it pushes me to work harder and be on top of my game. "
To get Tran's stunning natural look, buy the products below.
Total Pigmented Fruit Coverage Water Foundation
Then, it was time to build Tran's base. Made for normal to dry skin, this base is moisturizing and offers full coverage with a satin finish. Two of its active ingredients are resveratrol and alpha lipoic acid, which your skin loves. Hinako used shadow 4.0 in Tran.
Second skin pigmented fruit concealer
Cover imperfections and imperfections with this super silky concealer, impregnated with olive squalene moisturizing and skin-friendly. It is mixable, buildable and offers a soft satin finish that looks like your skin. You can even use it to highlight and contour. Hinako used shadow 3 in Tran.
Fruit and pigmented cheek tint
Put a little life on those cheeks with a dye of lip and cheek of double purpose. This is made with shea butter and cocoa, so it is super nutritious for your skin and has anti-aging vitamins and antioxidants. It is also super pigmented, so your cheeks will have a pleasant and healthy shine.
Creamy latest liner: more black
Hinako started looking at Tran as she stained this lining on her eyelids. It is creamy thanks to ingredients such as jojoba, chamomile butter and mango seed oil, which moisturizes and nourishes the skin. But it is also durable and offers a smooth and scaleless application.
Pigmented fruit eyeshadow
Then, it was time for the eyeshadow. "I placed the Pigmented Eyeshadow of Fruits in Bronze on the eyeliner and stained it in the outer corner," Hinako shares. "Then I used the Pigmented Fruit Eye Shadow in Cinnaban on it and in its lower lash line, and I spotted it well." Each offers impressive color and a lasting reward.
Rose gold palette pigmented with fruits
Hinako then used the lighter color on this palette to highlight Tran's tear duct. Get the best of the rose gold tones in three eye shadows, an illuminator and a blush, all made with ingredients that nourish your skin while you use them.
Long Last Liquid Eye Liner
"I created a small film using the long-lasting liquid eyeliner in black tea to define your eyes," says Hinako about Tran's sensual eyeliner. It is water resistant, stain proof and long lasting, and uses a rich pigment of black tea leaves to get its black color like ink.
Ultra elongated mascara pigmented with fruits
Completing the look? Two layers of this conditioning mask. It lengthens and separates, is water resistant and does not agglomerate, stain or flake. And its pigment comes from berries, black tea and cocoa.
Matte lipstick of cocoa butter with fruit pigments
Finally, it's time for lips! But this is not the type of matte lipstick you are used to. Ingredients such as vitamin E, cocoa and shea butter moisturize the lips, while intensive fruit pigments provide a lasting color with an intense reward. Hinako used the Sahara shadow on Tran.
