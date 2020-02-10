Gervonta Davis reportedly pleads not guilty to the domestic battery charge in an incident with Dretta Smothers

%MINIFYHTMLb05cb9e5425d2bb193da203a554a9c8711% %MINIFYHTMLb05cb9e5425d2bb193da203a554a9c8712%

Roommates, Gervonta Davis would have filed a statement of innocence in her messy domestic battery box with her baby mom Dretta Starr.

According to The Blast, Gervonta is scheduled to appear in court on March 3, after it was handed over to Coral Gables police departments last week. He was arrested for a misdemeanor offense of simple assault for domestic violence, and was released hours later after bail.

As we reported earlier, the charge is derived from a video that shows Gervonta grabbing Dretta in a charity basketball game where the two met. In the video, you can see Gervonta grab Dretta by the neck and get her out of the event.

Just after surrendering, Gervonta was ordered to stay away from her mother baby until the outcome of her case was decided. Although the altercation was captured on video, the judge in the case could go in any direction.

What do you think, Roomies? Should Gervonta's charges be maintained? Let us know in the comments!