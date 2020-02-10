George and Amal Clooney make an offer to improve their mansion with a new shed for & # 39; security purposes & # 39;

George and Amal Clooney are building a shed for & # 39; security purposes & # 39; on the grounds of his extensive 12 million pound mansion, it can be revealed today.

The Hollywood star and human rights lawyer moved to the 17th-century house in Berkshire in 2016, after an intense 18-month renovation.

In a planning request to the local council, its new incorporation, complete with what appears to be a toilet, is described as a simple single-story wooden construction with a sloping roof lined with cedar tiles.

The couple's Georgian house, which is located on an idyllic stretch of the Thames, is isolated by trees on acres of land, but it seems that the high-profile couple is eager to reinforce security as the famous house attracts more tourists .

It will be built in the style of a garden shed near its gravel road on Georgian property.

The planning application said: & # 39; Development proposals include the construction of a single unit for security purposes.

& # 39; The proposed annex building will be clad with reclaimed wood planks and the roof covered with cedar shingles. The shape is typical of a garden shed with a simple rectangular footprint and a sloping roof.

& # 39; The proposed annex building is intended exclusively for incidental use in relation to the main dwelling.

& # 39; The proposed location is inside a landscaped bed between the gravel road and the gravel parking area outside the main house. The existing landscape will project views of the dependence from the house & # 39 ;.

The security base of the & # 39; garden shed & # 39; It should be built far away from the River Thames, which runs alongside Clooney's house and regularly turns its banks towards the grassy area after periods of heavy rains.

The South Oxfordshire District Council was expected to make its planning decision in the coming weeks.

The Clooneys, who live in the house with their children, have been virtually invisible in their hometown, protected by foliage.

The Clooneys paid an undisclosed sum for the property included in Grade II, which was placed on the market for £ 7.5 million, in September 2014

The town is a mixture of half-timbered houses, some dating back to the 13th century and more austere Georgian properties.

The interior, comprising almost 11,000 square feet in total, was completely revised and the original features were preserved, but the interior now has a light and modern feel compared to the more traditional accessories of yesteryear.

The staff rooms include a professional kitchen (neighbors say the Clooneys have an Italian chef), bedroom and office.

At night, the sandstone property, with its recently renovated Yorkstone terrace, is illuminated by floor lights.

A walkway connected to the house leads to a greenhouse and a spacious pool house overlooking a 60-foot pool, hot tub and a recovered Yorkstone terrace, lined with a row of pine trees.

Next to the pool is a shaded oak pergola area where the couple can relax after a dip. The emphasis has been on making everything seem natural and organic.

Inside the avant-garde leisure complex there is a private 12-seater cinema, something essential for a Hollywood superstar like George.

A few steps from the pool there is an AstroTurf indoor tennis court surrounded by a black net.

The long grass that leads to the river has been relocated and equipped with an underground irrigation system.

There is also a gym with showers and changing rooms and the boathouse, which has its own landing platform, was also renovated.

One of the most romantic areas of the property is River House. This was shot down and rebuilt, crammed by the weather and has stone steps leading to the river.