Gael Monfils continues French rule with victory in Montpellier | Tennis news

Gael Monfils won his third ATP title in Montpellier, after the victories in 2014 and 2010.





The first seeded Gael Monfils captured his third title at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Sunday with a 7-5, 6-3 clinical victory over Canada's Vasek Pospisil in the final.

The 33-year-old, who also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2014, saved the four break points he faced and converted two of four to secure victory and the three-game match of compatriot Richard Gasquet.

He also improved his face-to-face record against Pospisil to 6-0 on the way to the ninth title of his career, although his task became easier after the world number 132 fell and seemed to be hampered by an injury in the leg.

Monfils became the eighth French champion in 10 editions of the ATP 250 event and the world number 9 will head to Rotterdam to defend his title next week full of confidence.

Monfils beat Stan Wawrinka in the final of the Rotterdam Open 2019

It was a disappointing day for Pospisil, 29, who was looking to capture a first ATP title in his second final, after re-training after back surgery in January 2019.

Briton Dominic Inglot and fellow Pakistani doubles Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi suffered a 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-4 loss to the Serbian-Croatian duo of Nikola Cacic and Mate Pavic.

Cacic and Pavic lost only one set on their way to the title in Montpellier, finishing the final in 89 minutes after rescuing four break points and winning 44 of 51 first-service points.

Cristian Garin beat Diego Schwartzman 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 to secure the Cordoba Open and move to the top 30 positions of the ATP classification for the first time in his career.

The 23-year-old had to come from a set for the third successive match, while Schwartzman fell to 3-5 in the final of the ATP Tour.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Demoliner and Matwe Middelkoop defeated Leonardo Mayer and Andrés Molteni 6-3, 7-6 (4) in Argentina to seal their ATP Tour doubles title.

Jiri Vesely from the Czech Republic lifts the trophy after beating Egor Gerasimov of Belarus.

Jiri Vesely defended himself against Egor Gerasimov 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-3 to win the Tata Open Maharashtra and his second ATP Tour title.

As a result, he returned to the top 100 of the ATP rankings for the first time since May 2019 and is now in 72nd place.

Andre Goransson and Christopher Rungkat earned their first ATP Tour doubles title by beating Jonathan Erlich and Andrei Vasilevski 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 in Pune.